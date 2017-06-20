× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Rutland County Sheriff Stephen P. Benard

This week, the Eagle, in cooperation with non-profit True North Reports, looks at the issue of legalized marijuana.

The vantage point of Lou Varricchio’s report is not through the eyes of state legislators and those folks who champion legalization, but through the eyes of two highly experienced, and highly respected, local law-enforcement professionals currently working in Addison and Rutland counties. Both men are on the front lines; they see the toll of illegal (and legal) drug use every day. We think that what they have to say about this important social and health issue deserves a hearing.

Should the use of marijuana, even in quantities up to an ounce, be made legal? The governor and state lawmakers may have had their say this legislation session, yet the issue isn’t going away anytime soon. There are too many individuals and special interests who want to see pot legalized here.

Marijuana advocates often point out that their widely used, but still illegal, drug-of-choice gets lumped-in with the opioid crisis, as if cannabis is like coffee and isn’t a psycho-active drug. They enjoy pointing to the quaint “Reefer Madness” hysteria of the 1930s and then snicker over those of us who oppose its legalization recreationally (as if playtime cannabis has no impact on individuals, families, motorists, the workplace, schools, the health-care system and the wider community).

Consider the powerful by-products of marijuana called honey oil (aka “hash oil”) and shatter.

According to Rutland County Sheriff Stephen Benard, there’s really no rational reason why such concentrated THC-content drugs belong anywhere in our society. Yet, legalizing pot in our state will likely see the increase of these cannabis derivatives, via legal homegrown plants, just as we’re already seeing with their current illegal importation into Vermont via Colorado (where pot is legal).

Then there’s the big toll that marijuana is already taking on the younger generation. Thanks to the attitudes (and actions) of some Baby Boomer parents, pot is now a part of the lives of young people. As Sheriff Benard points out, THC finds its way into kids’ cookies, brownies and even tea. What has become of the idea of restraining mindless pleasure seeking? Alcohol and tobacco are big enough social and health problems. Why add fuel to the fire?

A few weeks ago in this space we reported on a Canadian university study, reported on the website Science Daily.com, showing how marijuana use by teens negatively impacts their ability to learn. Well, going along with the laissez faire attitude about the use of recreational marijuana will come at a steep price; in fact, it looks as though we’re already paying for it on our roads, in our homes, on our job sites, as well as in our schools.

The Eagle