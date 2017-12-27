Reform needed in city following video incident

Photo via Youtube
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read is in hot water following comments made following a City Council Meeting on Dec. 14, 2017.
So the mayor really stepped in it.
By now, everyone is familiar with the leaked video that saw City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read and Councilor Michael Kelly discuss city business following the Common Council meeting on Dec. 14.
The pair took shots at city workers, questioning automatic pay raises. They discussed how to get employees to retire, referring to incentives as “bribes.”
And the pair discussed nightmare scenarios of what would happen if the City of Plattsburgh declared bankruptcy and dissolved into the Town of Plattsburgh, villainizing the latter in the process.
At the center was a complicated dispute regarding payment-in-lieu of taxes agreements with a local power company.
Again, the town was painted as the villain.
The city is alleging the town carved the city out of the loop when it comes to renegotiating the lucrative payments, costing millions in lost revenues over the past decade.
And to think, just recently, the leaders of the two Plattsburghs were exchanging birthday cakes.
In one memorable public event last summer replete with mutual praise and beaming officials offering soaring rhetoric, the two Plattsburghs committed to work together on “all things Plattsburgh.”
So much for that.
There’s really a lot to unpack in that video.
What really struck us was the seething distrust of the town by the city, and how much daylight there is between how they perceive these different issues.
The meeting between Kelly and Read certainly wasn’t illegal.
But the hunt for a scapegoat appears to be overpowering the search for sustainable solutions.
To his credit, Read is desperately searching for answers as to why the city is in such dire financial straits.
And when he found a strand, he pulled.
What came with it was decades of pent-up hostility, almost like excising a cyst.
It was clear that Read didn’t have all the facts when discussing these issues with Kelly:
Some of what the mayor told the councilor was conflated with other issues. Some complex items were oversimplified, and other important details were simply left out.
And some items, to Read’s credit, were entirely accurate.
Kelly appeared to drink it all in unquestioningly.
In the wake of the abolishment of four city departments earlier this year, we criticized a flaw in the city’s charter that limits formal interactions between city employees and councilors.
We wrote this lack of regular interaction and funneling of info to the mayor “may have a chilling effect on communication, leading to a reduced understanding by councilors as to how these departments actually function.”
In the video, Read appeared to be lecturing a student in a smooth, professional tone. Theirs didn’t appear to be an even relationship.
But how can we blame Kelly for taking the mayor at his word when his access to information is so limited?
We shudder to think how much policy has been crafted over the years by the mayor — whether by Read or his predecessors — as a result of sharing incorrect or incomplete information with lawmakers.
The city needs to reform its charter to allow for broader interaction between councilors and city employees.
Period.
Perhaps if lawmakers had access to more information, these issues and conspiracy theories wouldn’t have been allowed to fester all of these years.
And to put it more bluntly, the mayor has too much power.
In the tone of building more trust between everyone, lawmakers should learn from this valuable experience and gather all the facts before jumping to conclusions.