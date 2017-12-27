Reform needed in city following video incident

× Expand Photo via Youtube City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read is in hot water following comments made following a City Council Meeting on Dec. 14, 2017.

So the mayor really stepped in it.

By now, everyone is familiar with the leaked video that saw City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read and Councilor Michael Kelly discuss city business following the Common Council meeting on Dec. 14.

The pair took shots at city workers, questioning automatic pay raises. They discussed how to get employees to retire, referring to incentives as “bribes.”

And the pair discussed nightmare scenarios of what would happen if the City of Plattsburgh declared bankruptcy and dissolved into the Town of Plattsburgh, villainizing the latter in the process.

At the center was a complicated dispute regarding payment-in-lieu of taxes agreements with a local power company.

Again, the town was painted as the villain.

The city is alleging the town carved the city out of the loop when it comes to renegotiating the lucrative payments, costing millions in lost revenues over the past decade.

And to think, just recently, the leaders of the two Plattsburghs were exchanging birthday cakes.

In one memorable public event last summer replete with mutual praise and beaming officials offering soaring rhetoric, the two Plattsburghs committed to work together on “all things Plattsburgh.”

So much for that.

There’s really a lot to unpack in that video.

What really struck us was the seething distrust of the town by the city, and how much daylight there is between how they perceive these different issues.

The meeting between Kelly and Read certainly wasn’t illegal.

But the hunt for a scapegoat appears to be overpowering the search for sustainable solutions.

To his credit, Read is desperately searching for answers as to why the city is in such dire financial straits.

And when he found a strand, he pulled.

What came with it was decades of pent-up hostility, almost like excising a cyst.

It was clear that Read didn’t have all the facts when discussing these issues with Kelly:

Some of what the mayor told the councilor was conflated with other issues. Some complex items were oversimplified, and other important details were simply left out.

And some items, to Read’s credit, were entirely accurate.

Kelly appeared to drink it all in unquestioningly.