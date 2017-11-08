Region faces tough choices as population ages

File photo
Local governments face difficult choices as the population in the Adirondack Park continues to age.
By now, Election Day is in the rear view.
As reporters, we always try to read the tea leaves of the local political scene, looking at trends and patterns.
Over the years, we’ve often opined that it’s lamentable so many local races go uncontested.
This year was no exception, with scores of candidates across the region running unopposed, from judges to town supervisors.
People should have a choice even if the office is decidedly unglamorous — especially when so many stories come trickling back to us about rogue assessors, tricky supervisors and apathetic councilmen, among other intrigue swirling around your typical small town government.
Obviously the dynamics in each community are different, and we shouldn’t reach to stitch together strands of causation when there aren’t any.
But one indisputable trend is the age of politicians here.
Office-seekers in the North Country tend to be older than the rest of us.
The first reason is demographics.
The average age of Adirondack Park residents is just under 43 years old.
That’s almost six years older than the state average.
So it’s no surprise that our political representatives, well, represent that.
According to the 2014 Adirondack Park Regional Assessment Project report, the number of Adirondack Park residents younger than age 30 is projected to decline by an average of 14 percent each decade.
By 2030, more than one-third of us will be over the age of 60, making the Adirondacks one of the oldest places anywhere in the nation.
This will have widespread ramifications on the survival of our communities.
Actually, it already has.
We’ve already seen it as schools struggle to keep enrollment up; as churches labor to attract more than a handful to their weekend services, and as emergency service agencies fight to keep their organizations staffed with able-bodied volunteers.
How to instantly boost civic participation does not have an easy answer.
But it’s never too late to start thinking big.
We believe the first way to broaden civic engagement is to pay a living wage for office-seekers.
Many of our elected officials are on their second or even third careers.
For them, they’re not holding office for the paycheck, but rather to give back to their communities.
It’s admirable they do so, and by all means, someone has got to do it.
But until localities can start paying a living wage, young people aren’t exactly going to be flocking to these positions, most of which pay poverty-level wages.
Legislators in Clinton County earned $17,500 in 2016, for instance.
It’s time we start thinking about how to boost these numbers.
There’s obviously nothing wrong with older folks leading our communities. As the saying goes, “Youth is wasted on the young.”
But young folks may offer a different outlook and perspective, particularly considering revitalizing our downtowns is one of the most pressing issues facing each of our communities.
A long-term goal for boosting pay should go hand-in-hand with how we view government as a whole.
Alternatively, as our population ages and contracts, we can start tackling some existential questions and take the opposite approach.
We were intrigued when we learned of the so-called Unorganized Territory in Maine, a huge swatch of stretch of land skirting around the state’s southeast population cluster.
“As operating costs have increased, the economy has stagnated and the population has aged and dwindled, a handful of struggling towns have pursued the unusual process of eliminating local government entirely,” The New York Times reported in 2016.
Once towns opt to “deorganize,” then the county absorbs those services.
Local officials’ salaries vanish, as does the cost of maintaining infrastructure.
Operational costs are then spread across the Unorganized Territory either in each county or statewide.
It’s an interesting concept — and one that makes sense, especially when you analyze some of the early budget numbers coming out of our small communities:
Revenues are down, expenses are up, including health care, which continues to see premiums skyrocket.
Now we’re not saying we should make like the Pine Tree State and, er, deorganize ourselves — especially when so many of our small towns exist around themselves.
But for the rest of us who are struggling to make ends meet, it’s an attractive option — and one that should be weighed if we’re not willing to pay our rising stars a living wage.