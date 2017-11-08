Region faces tough choices as population ages

× Expand File photo Local governments face difficult choices as the population in the Adirondack Park continues to age.

By now, Election Day is in the rear view.

As reporters, we always try to read the tea leaves of the local political scene, looking at trends and patterns.

Over the years, we’ve often opined that it’s lamentable so many local races go uncontested.

This year was no exception, with scores of candidates across the region running unopposed, from judges to town supervisors.

People should have a choice even if the office is decidedly unglamorous — especially when so many stories come trickling back to us about rogue assessors, tricky supervisors and apathetic councilmen, among other intrigue swirling around your typical small town government.

Obviously the dynamics in each community are different, and we shouldn’t reach to stitch together strands of causation when there aren’t any.

But one indisputable trend is the age of politicians here.

Office-seekers in the North Country tend to be older than the rest of us.

The first reason is demographics.

The average age of Adirondack Park residents is just under 43 years old.

That’s almost six years older than the state average.

So it’s no surprise that our political representatives, well, represent that.

According to the 2014 Adirondack Park Regional Assessment Project report, the number of Adirondack Park residents younger than age 30 is projected to decline by an average of 14 percent each decade.

By 2030, more than one-third of us will be over the age of 60, making the Adirondacks one of the oldest places anywhere in the nation.

This will have widespread ramifications on the survival of our communities.

Actually, it already has.

We’ve already seen it as schools struggle to keep enrollment up; as churches labor to attract more than a handful to their weekend services, and as emergency service agencies fight to keep their organizations staffed with able-bodied volunteers.

How to instantly boost civic participation does not have an easy answer.

But it’s never too late to start thinking big.

We believe the first way to broaden civic engagement is to pay a living wage for office-seekers.

Many of our elected officials are on their second or even third careers.