Remembering Sandy Casey

The Vermont family of Sandy Casey has announced the creation of a scholarship fund in her memory.

The Sandy Casey Scholarship Fund, honoring the life of the East Dorset native who was killed in the Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1, will be overseen by a committee, including Sandy’s father Steven Casey, the president and the publisher of the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal, and a representative of Burr and Burton Academy. The Bennington Banner has established a nonprofit corporation to administer the fund.

The first scholarship will be awarded to a college-bound senior, enrolled in a Bennington County public or private high school, whose character mirrors Sandy Casey’s, especially her interest in special education. The first recipient of what will be at least a $2,500 scholarship will be announced at the second annual Bennington Banner-Manchester Journal All-Star Gala in June.

The daughter of Steven and Theresa Casey of East Dorset, Sandy Casey was a special and gifted young woman. A Burr and Burton Academy graduate, she earned degrees at the College of Saint Joseph in Rutland and at Assumption College before pursuing a career in special education in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

"We are pleased that the scholarship, created in Sandy’s memory, will assist students that share in her compassion, enthusiasm and vision in teaching individuals with special needs," the Casey family said in a statement.

"Sandy Casey was a remarkable young woman who found joy and purpose in life in helping and teaching others," said Fredric D. Rutberg, president of New England Newspapers Inc., which operates the Banner and Journal. "We hope that the establishment of this scholarship will inspire current and future generations of young people to continue her spirit as a, teacher, mentor and friend to all."

Donations may may be made directly to the Sandy Casey Scholarship Fund, in care of the Bennington Banner, 425 Main St., Bennington, Vt. 05201; or by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/sandycaseyscholarshipfund.

Donors and their contributions will be listed periodically in the paper unless otherwise noted. Donations are tax-deductible.