Repeal of SAFE Act must be paired with increased safeguards elsewhere

The SAFE Act should be repealed — but it cannot happen in a vacuum.

Call it the shot heard around the Adirondack Park.

Rep. Chris Collins announced last week he was introducing legislation to overturn the SAFE Act, New York’s strict gun control law.

The bill by the Buffalo-area Republican would prevent states from regulating rifles and shotguns more stringently than the federal government.

“I stand with the law-abiding citizens of this state that have been outraged by the SAFE Act and voice my commitment to roll back these regulations,” said Collins, describing his measure as a “common sense” proposal.

The SAFE Act was quickly passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor in the aftermath of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting that killed 27.

The legislation contains a number of elements designed to curb gun violence:

It expanded the definition of what constitutes an assault weapon, banned magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds, forced pistol permit owners to re-register every five years, and required medical professionals to report potentially dangerous patients, among other regulations.

Predictably, last week’s announcement re-opened familiar fault lines across the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed the proposal as a “blatant political ploy” and indicated his administration would do everything in their power to stonewall the bill.

“Chris Collins is turning his back on New Yorkers and putting millions of people at profound risk,” said Cuomo. “By fighting to roll back vital legislation that protects the people of the Empire State, Collins is demonstrating once again that he is beholden to no one but the gun lobby and entrenched special interests.”

The law is deeply unpopular in northern New York, where law enforcement and local sportsmen groups continue to be vocal in their opposition.

Pro-gun groups cheered the measure last week, and appeared to be heartened by the prospects of repeal.

The Second Amendment Guarantee Act faces a tough uphill climb to pass the 60 vote threshold in the U.S. Senate, and the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution gives states wide latitude to craft legislation.

We agree that the law unfairly penalizes law-abiding sportsmen and hobbyists and should be repealed.

But it cannot happen in a vacuum.