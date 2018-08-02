Reviewing facts on merger study

In the wake of changing demographics and tightening budgets, we commended the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central (ELCS) and Westport Central (WCS) boards of education last year for making the difficult decision to jointly authorize a formal merger study.

Decision time is now near.

A joint Merger Advisory Committee has spent the past year meeting to discuss if it makes sense if the two neighboring school districts in Essex County should merge or remain independent.

The subsequent merger study by the Syracuse-based consulting firm Castallo & Silky was released in May.

The consultants were not tasked with making a formal recommendation to merge or not, but were rather asked by each board to examine if a merger would be worth pursuing and offering a starting point for discussion.

Among the report’s key findings:

ELCS and WCS have similar operating expenses per student, capital debt, property wealth per student, tax levy and graduation rates;

Enrollment in both districts has been dropping, and each has made “significant reductions” in program offerings since 2010;

A merged district would be able to offer all current courses in each district and have efficiencies to offer more courses or to reduce staff;

Administrative costs in a merged district could be reduced by approximately $220,400;

Net staffing savings that would accrue to a merged district would be approximately $255,832;

“Leveling up” teacher salaries would cost approximately $185,131;

A potential merged district would receive $6,249,465 in state incentive operating aid over 14 years, or $657,838 for each of the first five years;

Each district requires $1 million of repairs to their infrastructure, including bus garages and athletic facilities;

The cost of building a new school at a location between the two current locations would be approximately $50 million;

The state would cover 90 percent of capital construction costs within 10 years;

Using only 1 percent of the incentive operating aid and the other savings noted in the report, the true value tax rate for a potential merged district in the first year is estimated to be $13.31 per $1,000, resulting in no increase for ELCS and a reduction of $1.31 per $1,000 at WCS.

These are the facts, which now must occupy center stage as each district moves forward with this once-in-a-lifetime decision.

And the districts really have entered uncharted waters.

Despite the budget challenges facing school districts statewide, mergers are rare.

Since 2003, there have only been four mergers statewide, according to the New York State School Boards Association, none of them in the North Country.

Each board now has until Sept. 7 to host public information and discussion sessions.

School boards will then vote in September if they should hold straw polls, measures widely expected to pass in both districts as officials have repeatedly highlighted the importance of voter input.

If either district declines to authorize the polls, the process is terminated.

Once authorized, residents of each district will then have a chance to vote in a “preliminary advisory referendum” on Oct. 9.

If the straw polls reveal a majority of voters in each community want to move forward with a formal vote to create a new unified school district, voters will head to the ballot box on Dec. 4 for a final public referendum.

That’s just four months away.

Discussion will inevitably heat up as we head closer to a vote.

The passion in each community is evident by the lawn signs that have sprouted to advocate both sides of the issue.

We acknowledge that school and community are intricately linked, and the decision to merge two neighboring school districts is among the most important decisions a community will ever make.

Agree or disagree, we hope stakeholders are armed with the facts moving forward — not emotionally-charged conjecture or hearsay.

The Sun looks forward to continuing to inform voters in the weeks ahead of the critical votes and playing a leading role in the discussion.

We suspect this will be a precedent-setting debate, and the ramifications will reverberate for a long time to come, not just in our small pocket of the North Country, but statewide.

— The Sun Editorial Board