Roadway rights and wrongs

Photo by Lou Varricchio A view of a portion of Vorsteveld farmland, along Panton Road, as seen from the picnic area opposite the former Panton General Store site.

From the editor

Members of the non-profit Vermont Institute for Government (VIG), based in Middlesex, have written extensively about public right-of-ways and landowners. In a recent pamphlet about Vermont highway law, VIG’s Paul Gillies wrote that, “Government only works if citizens understand their rights.”

In the case of Addison County’s Vorsteveld farm, where a hard-working family of dairy farmers have removed a dense tangle of trees, shrubs, wild parsnip, poison ivy, and other weeds-gone-wild along one side of Arnold Bay Road, the landowner may get the proverbial shaft by town government. The Vorsteveld’s rich farmland straddles both Ferrisburgh and Panton, within sight of Lake Champlain.

A few years ago, the Vorstevelds bought the former Lowenstein Farm. They cleared a large amount of the roadside brush and trees now under town scrutiny to make for neater, open, more productive farming practices (similar tree clearing has been done on a large tract of farmland in Middlebury, sandwiched between U.S. Route 7 and Halladay Road albeit not on a public right-of-way).

But unlike the Town of Panton, the Town of Ferrisburgh’s Selectboard apparently doesn’t like what the Vorstevelds are doing to their own land.

Now some town officials, apparently at the encouragement of the local tree warden, would like to fine the Vorstevelds over $1 million for cutting their own vegetation. In our opinion, such a jaw-dropping fine is mean-spirited and possibly illegal (see below).

This controversy brings our state’s highway statutes, and rights and wrongs, into sharp focus: Who has to right to tell you not to clear-cut trees on your property along a road? Clearly, Ferrisburgh’s legal counsel believes town government has the authority. But does it?

Vermont Statute Title 19 “Highways”, which concerns repairs, maintenance and improvements to (or along) public roads, contains a statement (Chapter 9) which states the authority in easy to understand text: “A person, other than the abutting landowner, shall not cut, trim, remove or otherwise damage any grasses, shrubs, vines or trees growing within the limits of a state or town highway without first having obtained the consent of the Agency of State highways or the selectman for town highways.”