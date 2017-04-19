Shared services proposal a half measure

× Expand Office of the State of the Governor of New York.

Local government has always been this governor’s foil.

Despite the lovefest on display last week during Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Lake Placid whistlestop tour, there’s long been a sense of underlying tension between him and local officials.

While he didn’t mention it at all during his speech, which was laden with uplifting rhetoric about upstate investment and eternal friendship, Cuomo’s latest salvo is requiring counties to convene panels in a quest to find savings for taxpayers.

Again and again this winter, the governor hammered local elected officials as he pushed state lawmakers to OK the proposal.

“I’ve tried everything,” he lamented in a speech in January. “I said they had to move to Jersey, whatever it took, I tried. And the only thing we got done is the cap.”

Under the new initiative, approved as part of the budget last week, collaborative plans that create “actual and demonstrable savings” across at least one jurisdiction — like sharing a dump truck, for instance — may be eligible for a match of the net savings resulting from the effort.

Counties will be required to convene panels of community stakeholders to hash out the plans, which will then be presented at public hearings.

While a referendum has been stripped from the original proposal, lawmakers must give a simple up or down vote.

Counties must wrap up the process by Oct. 15, making any possible plans subject to the cheap whims of election season.

But for the governor, perhaps that’s the point — even the faint whiff of failure may be enough to prod local leaders into action.

“Local government officials can vote yes and vote no but they’re going to have to explain their vote in writing to the people of their district,” Cuomo said last week.

All scare tactics aside, the initiative is just the latest on his prolonged assault against local government, always a punching bag as the state grapples with the dubious honor of having the nation’s largest tax burden.

Let’s count the additional ways in which this proposal is unpalatable:

The initiative doesn’t retroactively take into account shared service agreements previously borne out of necessity, a point that sticks in the craw of the North Country leaders who are pioneers of doing so.

The proposal directly conflicts with other new initiatives: Any onetime savings could be a wash when taking into account the costs counties will now pick up as a result of other new laws and mandates.

The state, for instance, said they will cover the cost of bringing juvenile criminals into the family court system — but only if localities meet the cap.

But counties might blow the cap if they take over town services as part of the consolidation proposal.

Perhaps the most obvious argument against the initiative is that the plan is just a fig leaf when it comes to reducing the tax burden.

If Albany truly wished to get serious about tax reform, they need to zero in on school districts, which carry tax burdens up to six times higher than counties.

Take Essex County, for instance, where the tax rate is $3.25 per $1,000 in assessed value, but the rate at Willsboro Central is $12.07 — and that’s one of the lowest in the region.

Ignoring this is willful ignorance, and any other efforts to reduce taxes is mere window dressing.

A proposal with real teeth would be one that offers incentives for all-out mergers for school districts and towns.

Local residents are quick to point out how the region’s remote and far-flung nature initially forced government services to be designed around small population clusters, making them essential by definition.

It’s indisputable that many economies in small towns exist around public service. But we can think of numerous examples of where these governments can easily be folded into larger entities without any dramatic consequences — like Essex into Willsboro, for instance.

After all, their schools already combined years ago.

Other districts have recently authorized formal merger studies, including Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Central.

Even better: The state should incentivize complete dissolutions of some of the region’s vestigial villages.

While Cuomo’s plan doesn’t go far enough, localities shouldn’t second guess themselves, and should continue to look toward successful past consolidations in the region as blueprints of lowered taxes without sacrificing services.

Ticonderoga and Westport dissolved in the 1990s. More recently, Keeseville dissolved in 2015, and Salem in Washington County the year after.

Port Henry dissolved into Moriah just a few weeks ago.

While some people there are still sore, the sky hasn’t fallen: Most services remain intact (Yes, former village residents will grumble about trash pickup) and state aid has allowed the town to stabilize the tax rate.

Other localities need to take the plunge.

Earlier this year, the village of Lake George authorized a committee to study dissolution.

Good for them.

We can think of at least three others who should follow in their footsteps — all of them in Clinton County.

Rouses Point, in particular, will do well to consider the advantages.

The locality is facing a ticking time bomb as it grapples with the departure of Pfizer, which will leave behind an estimated $2 million hole in electric, water and wastewater usage.

As the village weighs solutions, none of which appear particularly attractive for taxpayers, officials need to consider the most drastic solution of them all — especially as methods to generate revenue appear dim.

But the state needs to match this with generous financial incentives — not opaque promises couched in non-committal bill language.

Perhaps they will do so after this latest gimmick turns out to be a giant turkey.

