Solutions needed on broadband stalemate

North Country officials attend a broadband grant announcement in Potsdam on August. 3, 2016.

Broadband access tops the list of existential issues facing the North Country.

While an entire generation has now been weaned on lightning-quick internet, many people in the state’s most remote region have never known anything but spotty satellite or dial-up service.

As one North Hudson resident put it: “When we talk about streaming, we have to go outside and look at one.”

Some homes and businesses have nothing at all.

The state Broadband Program Office continues to make progress on their initiative to fully provide the state with high-speed internet by the end of 2018, leveraging $500 million in state investment with private funds.

The final funds, augmented with $170 million in federal monies, will be soon be allocated to mop up the remaining areas — including our North Country communities.

But as the deadline nears, the process has become bitter and contentious as local officials grind it out with the state.

Skirmishes have erupted across the region, from Dannemora, Saranac and Bellmont near the Canadian border to Willsboro and much of southern Essex County.

While problems with a slow grant reimbursement process and flakey providers appear to have been licked, there remains a very real concern among local officials that many areas may ultimately be excluded from the final round of grants.

Here’s why:

The U.S. Census Bureau maps used by the state to determine which areas have internet service are faulty, and falsely illustrate many communities as being wired when they are not.

As such, local representatives fear these places may be left out when bidders convene at the final auction this summer.

While exact coverage details are difficult to pin down, nearly two-thirds of homes in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, according to the state BPO, fall under the 100 megabytes per second threshold experts say is critical to economic development.

Keep in mind internet speed is context sensitive. That number can vary wildly from locales with simply sluggish internet to those with no service at all — the difference between a decade-old Toyota Camry and a broken big wheel.

While the state reassures local leaders that all areas will be eventually be included, local officials are not convinced.

How can they be?

The state has not definitively illustrated how these oversights will be corrected.

As a Hail Mary, Albany has their fingers crossed that Charter Communications will swoop in to mop up the straggling areas as part of the conditions of their merger agreement with Time Warner.

The promise seems reassuring, but it’s problematic.

Local officials don’t have access to Charter’s current service area, which means they cannot stitch together maps of the “last mile” homes in their communities that would be served under the potential expansions.

Not only is there a lack of answers to give to their constituents, but other providers who may want to enter the market are hamstrung because they don’t want to move into a competitor’s franchise area and awaken a sleeping giant.

Even if Charter did enter those markets, there’s the complaint New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed in February.

Schneiderman claimed the provider’s long-term business plan is “built on deceit” and defrauded customers by falsely advertising broadband speeds and provided customers with “deficient equipment and a network that it knew were incapable of reliably delivering the promised speeds.”

As such, localities are stuck in a holding pattern.

Best case scenario: A local provider might bid on the parcels — provided the mapping problems are fixed.

If not, the next best option is that a telecommunications giant under a cloud of state suspicion will provide overpriced service that may not even work because they’re selling modems that are literally incapable of delivering the advertised speeds.

As these depressing realities begin to fall into place, local officials have taken the gloves off and are punching back.

Some criticism towards the state is warranted, much of it is not.

The state has as much of an incentive to succeed as the localities. And by some metrics, the effort is already a success: The program has wired some of the state’s trickiest areas — including parts of Hamilton County, which doesn’t even have a traffic light.

Naturally in such a groundbreaking effort, there will be bumps along the way.

To smooth over the tensions, the state has asked localities to engage in their own mapping efforts and develop reports detailing the true situations on the ground.

Throwing the ball back in their court is a good idea. But in reality, these localities don’t have the resources to engage in comprehensive mapping efforts so late in the game.

Furthermore, they have argued that it isn’t their job.

We agree. The state should have done this years ago.

But localities also need to do more than counterpunch. A better idea for local governments is to form a regional broadband task force. Doing so will not only make it easier to diagnose problems and flaws in the grant process, but also make the state and providers more accountable as we enter the endgame.

Local officials should be the first to break the stalemate. And they can do so by continuing to publicly hold the state accountable — but also pairing it with action.

We understand localities are frustrated. But they need to do more than lob bombs. And the state, for their part, needs to do more than issue platitudes.

