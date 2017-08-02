Spectrum fumbles on local sports coverage

× Expand File photo Last year, local sports fans were able to watch the Moriah Vikings lift their state championship trophy live on Spectrum Sports. Now, you will only be able to follow your local team via streaming services as Spectrum is getting rid of their televised high school sports coverage.

Every July, the heads of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) meet for the Central Committee meeting.

At this summit, new policies and procedures are put into place, such as new rules governing the use of BEDS numbers for merged teams, changing to a 17-minute period in boy’s hockey and allowing modified sports to start practices on the same date as JV and varsity programs (starting with the winter sports season).

As with many big meetings of a governing body, there are also presentations from different partners and groups.

Such was the case with Spectrum.

Spectrum, the new name for the combined Time Warner Cable and Charter, addressed the committee about their coverage of state sports.

The results were less than ideal for those who have watched their teams compete for state titles from the comfort of their homes.

Time Warner and NYSPHSAA agreed in April 2013 on a 10-year contract to cover state playoffs — including regional contests — through various platforms, including television and streaming.

Now four seasons in, Spectrum will only offer state championship games and events through their streaming services.

This could have serious impacts throughout the state, and may quite possibly impact the bottom line of different sections in some regions.

Local students play mostly in Section VII with some in Section II or X.

Now some fans may be forced to pay an additional fee for this coverage.

We think this is just more of the same from a flawed system on the part of Spectrum Sports, which is robbing local fans from the chance of seeing their North Country teams play live.

Last year, Sun Community News started to livestream sectional basketball games through Facebook Live. The success of the games, which featured commentary by Sports Editor Keith Lobdell, was amazing.

Before each game, messages poured into the office asking if we would be covering so-and-so’s game from throughout the section.

After the sectional finals, we planned to stream the Beekmantown boy’s hockey regional game.

But that didn’t happen because Time Warner Cable informed us, through the section and state committees, that they held exclusive rights to all regional and state games and would not release them — even though they would not be covering the game.