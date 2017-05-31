State’s bubbling beer business is a reason to celebrate

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul shares a moment with Big Slide Brewery Owner Chris Ericson in Lake Placid on Feb. 14, 2017.

You probably couldn’t tell from the weather, but summer is here, and like most Americans, we celebrated Memorial Day Weekend parked in front of our backyard barbeque grill.

If you’re like us, you probably enjoyed a six-pack of local beer with your brisket.

Now is a great time to be a beer lover in the Empire State.

The holiday dovetailed with a number of recent developments in the state’s suds industry.

The first is last week’s report by the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute that reveals the state’s beer business is continuing to boom.

The industry collectively had a statewide direct economic impact of $9.7 billion in 2016.

Broken down by New York’s 21st Congressional District, the industry had $290 million in output, and paid nearly $101 million in wages through nearly 2,700 jobs in the North Country.

This is a breath of fresh air in a region that continually ranks dead last among the state’s unemployment rates — Essex, Franklin and Hamilton all ranked at the bottom of the pack in April, according to the state Department of Labor — as well as provides job diversity to a region that is overly reliant on tourism and the public sectors.

The second bright spot is a ramped-up promotional effort by the state to promote the emerging network of cuisine and beverage trails, including the Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail in Queensbury and the Adirondack Coast Trail in Plattsburgh.

A nifty new state website compiles information on the dozen-plus trails, and links guests directly to additional details and participating producers.

That’s welcome news considering the craft beer, wine and spirits industry is resurgent here, and dovetails with local efforts to form cuisine trails as a way to spark agri-tourism.

While the results of many state economic development programs are questionable, the Taste NY initiative actually has delivered results.

Generating visitation is one thing, linking producers up with markets is another.

The Taste NY program, according to the governor’s office, reported sales of $13.1 million in 2016 — nearly triple over the previous year.

New York products sold under the program’s branding — including those made in the Adirondacks — are available in more than 60 locations throughout the state and in Puerto Rico.

This is all good stuff for our area producers, who can use all the help they can get. After all, farmland is one of our greatest commodities in the Champlain Valley.

Perhaps the most fun development to observe is the Genesee Brewery’s $49 million modernization project.

The three 60-foot-tall tanks required for the upgrade are too big to transport by truck, so the units are being ferried down the Erie Canal to Rochester.

We admit we’re getting giddy watching the tanks being floated from Saratoga County across the state, following updates on social media as they make their 225-mile journey to their new home.

It’s fun to get excited about something once in awhile, which is becoming increasingly rare considering the upstate economic climate and the tenor of the national discussion.

All of these developments, of course, are the result of the state’s efforts to relax outdated blue laws, modernization efforts that have led to an explosion of farm wineries and craft breweries.

Beer is providing good news in a world seemingly devoid of it.

And we should raise a glass to that.