State legislature should support mausoleum moratorium

× Expand File photo Whispering Maples was declared abandoned by the state in 2015 and is under temporary receivership.

It’s been 18 months since over a hundred residents packed the Plattsburgh Town Hall expressing shock, astonishment and heartbreak over the situation at the Whispering Maples Memorial Gardens.

The exact sequence of events leading to the abandonment of a pair of mausoleums remains unclear, including a suspicious fire that destroyed years of records years ago.

But the end result is a pair of burial grounds whose deterioration has been heartbreaking.

Designed and branded as luxurious resting places, the facilities in Plattsburgh and Ellenburg were instead built using cheap materials and left to moulder since their construction in the 1980s.

The roof at the Ellenburg facility has disintegrated to the extent that snowfall has dusted internal crypts.

In Plattsburgh, the back of the concrete structure has never been completed, leaving warped and weather-scarred plywood to be exposed to the elements.

Windows adorning the columbarium are cracked, outdoor plots have been ignored and light bulbs have burned out, among other cosmetic issues — including unpleasant odors that have left survivors aghast.

Interment at the facilities was not cheap, costing thousands of dollars. Like with traditional cemeteries, the proceeds of the crypt sales were supposed to be put in a perpetual care fund designed to allow for eternal upkeep of the properties.

But not only have those funds disappeared, a state report determined the nonprofit which owned the facilities failed to repay loans they were permitted to withdraw from the fund.

The outstanding balance for the permanent maintenance fund was $212,399 as of 2015.

What happened?

No one is talking, including the former owners, who local officials have said are being probed by the state attorney general’s office for their possible role in this disastrous series of events.

The state has committed $2 million for repairs slated to begin this fall, and the facilities will be handed over to the respective towns once completed next year.

State officials have said the situation has presented a peculiar case with few precedents.

What a final indignity to the hundreds of decreased and their survivors.

Our heart breaks for them. This isn’t supposed to happen in the United States — not in Plattsburgh, not in Ellenburg, not anywhere.