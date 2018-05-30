State must be held accountable for Medicaid abuses

Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with a far-reaching probe into Medicaid fraud in the Adirondacks.

The 10 cab companies implicated in the scheme are alleged to have accrued at least $9.7 million in ill-gotten gains for medical taxi transport.

The Chinese have a saying, “The mountains are high, and the emperor is far away.”

We keep circling back to that proverb as we digest the details of the two-year investigation by state and federal authorities to take down the crooked industry.

The idiom typically refers to government officials in far-flung provincial backwaters taking advantage of the distance from Beijing in order to carry out their corrupt machinations, which subsequently leads to social unrest and decay.

But in this case, swap out local officials with the crop of start-up medical transport companies that have sprouted like mushrooms in the darkness of Essex County to gorge from an overflowing feeding trough of taxpayer dollars.

The state Department of Health (DOH) was warned for years by local officials about their suspicions.

Through it all, they glibly argued to both reporters and Essex County officials the state’s new system for transporting Medicaid patients in private cabs coordinated by a Syracuse-based dispatch center was an improvement over the former county-run model, citing a projected statewide $30 million cost savings once the program was “fully implemented.”

Intentions are one thing, results are another.

And the results have been a skyrocketing number of “beneficiaries” cruising up and down the Adirondack Northway in their cabs of choice, with their loyalty being determined by Marlboros and trace amounts of cash.

While the good, hardworking people of the North Country have been working multiple jobs to make ends meet, the investigation has revealed an entire cottage industry sprang up around this system involving not only cab owners and drivers, but also beneficiaries, drug addicts and other unnamed informants, bit players and low-level criminals.

The DOH has never been able to address with any certainty how their system verifies trips and catches fraud.

Our reporter asked the agency last year to detail the verification process between the client, driver and medical facility.