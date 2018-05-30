State must be held accountable for Medicaid abuses

Thirteen people have been arrested in connection with a far-reaching probe into Medicaid fraud in the Adirondacks.
The 10 cab companies implicated in the scheme are alleged to have accrued at least $9.7 million in ill-gotten gains for medical taxi transport.
The Chinese have a saying, “The mountains are high, and the emperor is far away.”
We keep circling back to that proverb as we digest the details of the two-year investigation by state and federal authorities to take down the crooked industry.
The idiom typically refers to government officials in far-flung provincial backwaters taking advantage of the distance from Beijing in order to carry out their corrupt machinations, which subsequently leads to social unrest and decay.
But in this case, swap out local officials with the crop of start-up medical transport companies that have sprouted like mushrooms in the darkness of Essex County to gorge from an overflowing feeding trough of taxpayer dollars.
The state Department of Health (DOH) was warned for years by local officials about their suspicions.
Through it all, they glibly argued to both reporters and Essex County officials the state’s new system for transporting Medicaid patients in private cabs coordinated by a Syracuse-based dispatch center was an improvement over the former county-run model, citing a projected statewide $30 million cost savings once the program was “fully implemented.”
Intentions are one thing, results are another.
And the results have been a skyrocketing number of “beneficiaries” cruising up and down the Adirondack Northway in their cabs of choice, with their loyalty being determined by Marlboros and trace amounts of cash.
While the good, hardworking people of the North Country have been working multiple jobs to make ends meet, the investigation has revealed an entire cottage industry sprang up around this system involving not only cab owners and drivers, but also beneficiaries, drug addicts and other unnamed informants, bit players and low-level criminals.
The DOH has never been able to address with any certainty how their system verifies trips and catches fraud.
Our reporter asked the agency last year to detail the verification process between the client, driver and medical facility.
Shouldn’t it be as simple for a medical provider to verify a legitimate trip the same way a business validates parking?
The DOH contended all trips are supposed to be verified by MAS, the Syracuse-based dispatch center, who was then supposed to survey enrollees and providers to identify fraud and abuse.
A examination of the state-drafted manual and policy guidelines and 2016 audit of the program by the state Comptroller’s Office didn’t provide answers to those questions, either.
But what if those required to report fraud were running the criminal schemes to begin with?
That’s been our point all along as we’ve watched a cottage industry of criminals and schemers take advantage of this glaring loophole to bilk the system out of millions.
The same applies to public safety concerns.
It’s human nature to look for a villain.
But in this case, it’s more complex than wagging a finger at the suspects, who simply found a loophole and exploited it as the DOH patted themselves on the back for reforming the program.
If found guilty of their alleged crimes, then the suspects should pay back the funds.
But we also blame the state for allowing the system to flourish due to their lack of oversight.
And this wasn’t in secret, but rather under the nose of local lawmakers who have been hollering about it for years.
As the fallout continues to settle like a radioactive cloud, we should also use this is an opportunity to explore New York’s tax burden, which is among the highest in the country, largely due to Medicaid, which covers about 1 out 3 state residents.
This is a slap in the face of all New York taxpayers.
Authorities have said the investigation into the criminal scheme is ongoing.
Once the probe concludes, we also look forward to following what we hope will be an investigation into the state agency that allowed this to happen.
— The Sun Editorial Board