State must cut spending in wake of brutal budget forecast

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor New York faces a $6 billion projected shortfall as it gets to work assembling the 2018-19 state budget.

For the past year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been on a warpath, leading a crusade against what he views as a “federal assault” on health care, the environment and social justice issues.

The governor was dealt a resounding defeat last month after the president signed the federal tax reform bill into law.

But following months of lobbying against the bill, the governor is not giving up.

“We have not yet begun to fight, my friends,” he told attendees at the annual State of the State address last week.

The event is usually an avenue for the governor to outline his vision for the year ahead and give the legislature their marching orders.

But his address was heavy on lightning bolts hurled towards Washington, D.C.

GOP lawmakers scoffed at the clear nod to his rumored 2020 ambitions.

All of the rhetoric was there.

The tax bill is “trickle down on steroids.”

It’s “an economic dagger pointed at the heart of New York,” and is a concentrated transfer of wealth from blue states to red ones, he said.

The governor has reason to be furious.

High-income earners will certainly be hit in the pocketbooks with the rollback of SALT, which means the federal deduction that people can take for state and local taxes is now capped at $10,000.

The reduction will effectively raise property taxes by 20 or 25 percent for wealthy homeowners, the governor said, and will lead to an exodus from the Empire State.

It also has the side effect of eroding one of the two-term governor’s signature accomplishments, which is wrangling the state’s high property taxes into control.

Cuomo floated the idea of a lawsuit, calling the repeal unconstitutional and a concentrated effort to punish liberal states like New York, New Jersey and California who voted against Trump.

That’s on shaky legal ground, say experts, as is his trial balloon to reduce reliance on the state’s income tax in favor of a statewide payroll tax on employers.

But obscured in the governor’s cloud of gloom is the fact that middle-income households will actually see a tax cut this year