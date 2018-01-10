State must cut spending in wake of brutal budget forecast

Photo provided/Office of the Governor
New York faces a $6 billion projected shortfall as it gets to work assembling the 2018-19 state budget.
For the past year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been on a warpath, leading a crusade against what he views as a “federal assault” on health care, the environment and social justice issues.
The governor was dealt a resounding defeat last month after the president signed the federal tax reform bill into law.
But following months of lobbying against the bill, the governor is not giving up.
“We have not yet begun to fight, my friends,” he told attendees at the annual State of the State address last week.
The event is usually an avenue for the governor to outline his vision for the year ahead and give the legislature their marching orders.
But his address was heavy on lightning bolts hurled towards Washington, D.C.
GOP lawmakers scoffed at the clear nod to his rumored 2020 ambitions.
All of the rhetoric was there.
The tax bill is “trickle down on steroids.”
It’s “an economic dagger pointed at the heart of New York,” and is a concentrated transfer of wealth from blue states to red ones, he said.
The governor has reason to be furious.
High-income earners will certainly be hit in the pocketbooks with the rollback of SALT, which means the federal deduction that people can take for state and local taxes is now capped at $10,000.
The reduction will effectively raise property taxes by 20 or 25 percent for wealthy homeowners, the governor said, and will lead to an exodus from the Empire State.
It also has the side effect of eroding one of the two-term governor’s signature accomplishments, which is wrangling the state’s high property taxes into control.
Cuomo floated the idea of a lawsuit, calling the repeal unconstitutional and a concentrated effort to punish liberal states like New York, New Jersey and California who voted against Trump.
That’s on shaky legal ground, say experts, as is his trial balloon to reduce reliance on the state’s income tax in favor of a statewide payroll tax on employers.
But obscured in the governor’s cloud of gloom is the fact that middle-income households will actually see a tax cut this year
Those earning between $49,000 to $86,000 will see an average cut of $930, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.
Instead of threatening lawsuits and exploring tax code workarounds, what the state should really do is reduce spending.
Cuomo has hammered the state’s Republican delegation for voting for the bill, and he has hammered the lawmakers who voted against it, anyways, claiming they should have done more to stop it.
This includes Elise Stefanik, who the governor said last month should be doing more to work with local governments to reduce property taxes.
She has. It was called the Collins-Faso Amendment, which would have relieved counties of paying Medicaid shares to the state, long a chief complaint of local officials.
County executives welcomed it, but the governor railed against in similarly apocalyptic language at the time before the health care bill it was attached to went down in flames.
He can’t have it both ways.
While the cause of the state’s high property taxes can be attributed to many things, it’s hard to ignore the state’s generous safety net.
To be fair, there were some moving parts to his speech, including Cuomo recalling his father and his brand of “pragmatic progressivism.”
Cuomo the Younger defined this as restoring confidence in government by delivering practical accomplishments:
“People need food, people need housing, people need education, people need justice,” Cuomo said. “They don’t need theoretical progressive politics, they need practical politics, actual politics, that makes a difference in their lives because they’re suffering today and they need life made better for them.”
It’s all very noble sounding, but as the state faces a $6 billion shortfall, shouldn’t we dial some of that back?
There’s a lot to admire in the governor’s ambitious agenda, including measures to curb sexual harassment, improve the state’s infrastructure and invest in clean energy.
But the state must take a scalpel to its generous social programs instead of filing a lawsuit and reworking its entire tax code.
And instead of beating up on local governments for high property taxes, the state should bring school districts, the chief driver of escalating property taxes, into the conversation when it comes to sharing services.