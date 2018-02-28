State proposal to cap Adirondack tax payments is a bad move

× Expand File photo A proposal by the state Division of the Budget to use PILOT agreements instead of market value to calculate taxes on land in the Adirondacks and Catskills is a bad idea.

Albany and the Adirondacks are engaged in a standoff.

Local governments and environmental groups have united to blast an executive state budget proposal to use payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreements instead of market value to calculate taxes on the vast Forest Preserve holdings in the Adirondack Park and the Catskills.

The state is currently required to pay full property taxes on Forest Preserve, annual payments that account for about $75 million annually in the Adirondack Park alone.

The proposal would make all state land tax exempt, resulting in Albany controlling how much it would pay local authorities for the parcels.

While comparatively small in number, our local governments and school districts disproportionately depend on these revenues to provide services, which are already anemic under the state-mandated tax cap.

A swap would disproportionately impact central Adirondack communities with vast tracts of state land, including Newcomb, Minerva, Long Lake, Wells and Arietta in Hamilton County.

The state Division of the Budget claims local governments will be no worse off under the proposal. In fact, they may even do better, considering the state will be locked into making payments at the maximum allowable under the cap.

“Local governments will have certainty that the state’s payments will grow each year,” a spokesman assured The Sun.

But local government officials are livid, arguing the measure will reduce local autonomy and their ability to engage in long-term planning.

Green groups have joined them in outrage, expressing concern that such a policy will likely erode the shaky alliance forged between the two sides during the past decade that has seen them finding more common ground than not, helping move the needle forward on unifying projects like clean water infrastructure, downtown revitalization and small business development.

The state continues to defend the proposal despite coming under withering scorn.

Count us in as skeptics, and we join the newly-minted Forever Taxable Coalition in opposing this proposal ahead of the March 31 state budget deadline.

Here’s why:

While stakeholders may quibble over the exact financial details, it’s just too soon to issue a concrete verdict without more analysis.

We’d like to zoom out and take a more long-term approach: