State should scale back funding for boutique projects

A new economic profile of the North Country contains few surprises.

The six-county region lags behind the rest of the state in job creation, median household income and labor source involvement.

It’s heavily reliant on tourism and the service economy, as well as health care and the government sector.

And job growth is largely flat, according to the state comptroller’s office.

Not a big shocker.

So it’s no surprise that the region is leaning on the state’s Regional Economic Development Council for heavy-duty firepower to fund private projects designed to offer ballast to a shaky economic landscape.

The program allocates $800 million annually.

Past big ticket items have included partial funds to restore Hotel Saranac, upgrade the Agri-Mark Manufacturing Facility in Chateaugay, construct the Adirondack Health Medical Fitness Center in Lake Placid and modernize the Plattsburgh International Airport.

Economic development officials see these as more than just life preservers, but rather transformative projects designed to reshape the upstate economy by “clustering” industries around one another with the hope that one day they can stand on their own when paired with workforce development efforts.

The manufacturing, aerospace and tourism sectors have been flagged as critical in the North Country.

The North Country REDC has also bankrolled dozens of upgrades to help local companies stay competitive, including Bombardier, International Paper and Jeffords Steel.

To date, the effort has invested nearly a half-billion in the North Country alone since 2011 — including for local infrastructure projects in communities across the Adirondack Park.

The strategy also includes offering companies like Norsk Titanium $125 million in incentives.

And the state has also staved off disasters by convincing companies who have been thinking about packing up and leaving — like Alcoa in St. Lawrence County — by offering millions in subsidies.

Some dismiss the state’s strategy as corporate welfare. But the stark reality is that this carrot-and-stick approach is necessary to attract and keep these businesses in a place still reeling from massive job losses a decade ago.

The NCREDC is right: These projects are not only transformative, but necessary to keep the local economy alive and the region as one that is vital and attractive to outside investors and transplants who will move here to sustain our dying communities.