State should scale back funding for boutique projects

The state should reconsider funding small-scale start-up enterprises.
A new economic profile of the North Country contains few surprises.
The six-county region lags behind the rest of the state in job creation, median household income and labor source involvement.
It’s heavily reliant on tourism and the service economy, as well as health care and the government sector.
And job growth is largely flat, according to the state comptroller’s office.
Not a big shocker.
So it’s no surprise that the region is leaning on the state’s Regional Economic Development Council for heavy-duty firepower to fund private projects designed to offer ballast to a shaky economic landscape.
The program allocates $800 million annually.
Past big ticket items have included partial funds to restore Hotel Saranac, upgrade the Agri-Mark Manufacturing Facility in Chateaugay, construct the Adirondack Health Medical Fitness Center in Lake Placid and modernize the Plattsburgh International Airport.
Economic development officials see these as more than just life preservers, but rather transformative projects designed to reshape the upstate economy by “clustering” industries around one another with the hope that one day they can stand on their own when paired with workforce development efforts.
The manufacturing, aerospace and tourism sectors have been flagged as critical in the North Country.
The North Country REDC has also bankrolled dozens of upgrades to help local companies stay competitive, including Bombardier, International Paper and Jeffords Steel.
To date, the effort has invested nearly a half-billion in the North Country alone since 2011 — including for local infrastructure projects in communities across the Adirondack Park.
The strategy also includes offering companies like Norsk Titanium $125 million in incentives.
And the state has also staved off disasters by convincing companies who have been thinking about packing up and leaving — like Alcoa in St. Lawrence County — by offering millions in subsidies.
Some dismiss the state’s strategy as corporate welfare. But the stark reality is that this carrot-and-stick approach is necessary to attract and keep these businesses in a place still reeling from massive job losses a decade ago.
The NCREDC is right: These projects are not only transformative, but necessary to keep the local economy alive and the region as one that is vital and attractive to outside investors and transplants who will move here to sustain our dying communities.
These companies employ hundreds, and their departure would devastate the regional economy.
But funding boutique projects is another story.
Last year, we were surprised to see a central Adirondack museum tapped to receive $125,000 to host a “Halloween inspired festival.”
The only thing spooky about that is the price tag.
This year, a start-up has put in for $705,384 to help construct a distillery in Crown Point — a project flagged as a priority for the regional council.
The total project clocks in at $3.5 million.
Total jobs created: Six.
Is this really the best use of taxpayer dollars?
We don’t think so.
Other questionable efforts that have been funded over the years include boutique hotels, microbreweries, food co-ops and other projects where the return on investment to the broader community appears to be negligible.
We understand that the projects are rigorously screened by the NCREDC, which contains a coalition of stakeholders from across the region who conceptualize and weigh each step of the process.
And the funds are only disbursed upon project completion.
Furthermore, one could make the argument — as the governor has done — that the current economic development system, for all of its flaws, is far more transparent and accountable than the former pork-laden culture that saw lawmakers largely funnel money to pet projects to their districts with little oversight.
But a far better solution to funding boutique start-up enterprises is crowdfunding projects.
The Adirondack North Country Association is working on spearheading a program called Ignite ADK, which officials are billing as a “local Kickstarter.”
Projects will be funded through small, individual donations made by residents.
This cuts out the middleman:
Instead of small groups of business leaders deciding which projects to submit for state funding — projects which often lean toward more professionally-adept and vocal businesses with the right connections — residents are given a greater voice in local development.
This could lead to a greater sense of responsibility to shop local when these projects are eventually funded.
Another example is the microenterprise program that has seeded numerous businesses in the central Adirondacks over the past several years, giving small business owners a critical leg up.
Albany should consider scaling back some of this spending.
With a state budget deficit looming and changes at the federal level creating fiscal uncertainty amongst the working class, most of us would benefit from a rebate check — not the latest trendy startup enterprise.