State would be wise to embark on diet plan

× Expand File photo The state should sharply reduce spending as it heads into a budget deficit.

Counties across the state are rolling out their 2018 budgets.

Leaders in Clinton, Essex and Warren counties have endeavored to keep spending flat. Each of their tentative spending plans have been delivered under the state-mandated tax cap.

Essex County, in particular, deserves praise for sticking to their guns and seeing their five-year plan through to completion despite numerous roadblocks.

As of Monday, Essex County’s tentative 2018 spending plan contains a modest 5 cent increase to the tax rate, and a 2.23 percent in the tax levy.

County officials have taken heat over the past half-decade, dodging missiles from the general public and lawmakers who have attempted to chip away at programming and dip into their savings in last-ditch efforts to keep the tax rate flat.

So kudos to budget officers tasked with keeping the county on a starvation diet while ensuring programming is met and the fund balance replenished.

Other localities should now follow the county’s example of making hard choices — including the state.

New York is facing the most troubling fiscal climate since Gov. Andrew Cuomo took office in 2011.

The state faces a “triple threat” of lagging sales tax revenues, projected budget gaps and cuts in federal aid, warned state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in a report last month.

The comptroller predicts a $4.1 billion budget deficit, a number that could be doubled within the next two years.

While tax reform at the federal level remains a dangling question mark, among the most troubling items contained within the bill passed by the U.S. Senate last week is the partial repeal of deductions on state and local income taxes.

Repeal of the so-called SALT deduction would hurt high-tax states like New York the most.

While middle-class upstate homeowners would still be able to write off up to $10,000 annually, passage may mean higher-income residents might opt to vote with their feet and leave the state altogether, which would increase the burden for the rest of us.

Local governments may also be pressed to cut spending or lower taxes as a result.

We all know there’s nothing left to cut in the North Country, a measure cast into even sharper relief by this year’s inane state-mandated shared service panels.