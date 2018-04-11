Stefanik hits home run with town halls

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) hosted two town halls last week.

The events come after mounting pressure from the public, the scrum of candidates jockeying for her job in this year’s midterm elections and newspaper editorial boards across New York’s 21st Congressional District.

The lawmaker’s session in South Glens Falls was contentious, and the other, in Moriah, Essex County, was far more sedate.

Stefanik knocked both events out of the park, proving to be a deft debater, a good listener and skilled in parrying attacks and engaging in verbal combat when necessary.

And she never lost her cool.

At times, Stefanik even appeared to enjoy sparring with constituents — including some of the more vocal activists who turned the South Glens Falls event into a borderline madhouse with their raucous behavior.

The lawmaker also offered the clearest outline yet of her political philosophy, offering enough red meat for rock-ribbed conservatives — Stefanik stands steadfast with the National Rifle Association and maintains a hawkish foreign policy paired with fiscal restraint — while also stressing the need for bipartisanship to pass any type of meaningful legislation in this era of hyper-partisanship and gridlock.

The lawmaker’s brand of politics also includes a heavy emphasis on the local issues required to maintain her broad coalition across the North Country, including the paramount need for environmental safeguards in the Adirondack Park, a strong relationship with Canada and a laser-like focus on economic development.

We’re pleased the lawmaker finally decided to host the events.

And yes, they were town halls despite the demands from activists that the sophomore lawmaker should host “real town halls” and the rep’s office, who branded them as “Coffee With Your Congresswoman” sessions.

The lawmaker should do more of them.

The political climate hasn’t been this treacherous in a generation, and constituents just want to hear from their elected officials, be they state, local or federal lawmakers.

No amount of social media or teleconference calls is a substitute for that personal interaction — even if constituents just want to vent their spleen.

Stefanik is seeking a third term this year, and faces a gaggle of challengers, including seven Democrats.