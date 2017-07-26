Suicide prevention resources must be strengthened

It’s been a tragic year for rock and roll fans.
This summer has seen the suicides of two high-profile musicians: Chris Cornell died in May, and Chester Bennington followed on July 20.
The similarities are striking.
Both were at the top of their careers: Cornell with the recently-reunited grunge icons Soundgarden, and Bennington with Linkin Park, the Los Angeles-based rock outfit who rose to international stardom in 2000 with their genre-shifting sound and never left.
Each was married with children, and both were candid about their traumatic childhoods.
And both suffered from lifelong struggles with depression and substance abuse.
Perhaps their shared backgrounds is what made them best pals: Bennington was the godfather of Cornell’s son, and sung “Hallelujah” at the rocker’s funeral just two months ago.
Bennington died on what would have been his friend’s 53rd birthday.
And each utilized identical methods.
Make no mistake about it:
Suicide is a public health crisis.
A 2016 report by the National Center for Health Statistics revealed suicides have reached their highest level in 30 years.
An American dies by suicide every 12.3 minutes.
If suicide could take two men who were incredibly successful and wealthy, then what does that mean for the rest of us?
We’re simply exposed and vulnerable — especially middle-aged men, who have the highest suicide rates in the U.S.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 121 Americans die by suicide each day — 93 of them are men.
Suicide is not a victimless crime, and is not a way out.
We heard someone say recently that suicide is not a cure for depression — it’s a contagion. When someone takes their own life, it acts as a grenade and blows those shards of depression into the survivors, who will carry that emotional shrapnel for the rest of their lives.
And while mental illness is not a communicable disease, research is mounting that suicide can be contagious — especially amongst impressionable adolescents and youths.
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
With it comes the usual spate of public service announcements and campaigns to boost awareness.
But considering Cornell and Bennington’s impact on pop culture — and young and impressionable fan bases — perhaps a better time to discuss mental health is right now.
It’s also important to note that substance abuse plays a leading role in suicide, increasing the likelihood that a person will take their own life.
Research reveals addicts are six times more likely to die by suicide than the general population, Psychology Today reported in 2014.
An estimated 1 in 3 people who take their own lives do so while under the influence of drugs, mainly opiates, heroin or alcohol.
The abuse of all three is endemic here in the North Country.
But despite these jarring statistics, funding for mental health and substance abuse services remains perpetually precarious, especially as the Affordable Care Act now exists in a state of suspended animation.
This funding has a measurable impact.
Take Essex County, for instance, which has a robust suicide prevention coalition.
Since their formation in 2011, the number of completed suicides has been cut in half. While the rate is still higher than the statewide average, we shudder to think what would happen if the funding stream is slashed.
Funds to combat substance abuse are also in jeopardy.
While health care reform is on life support, both bills pending Congress would see significant rollbacks on Medicaid spending.
Medicaid funding comprises nearly two-thirds of New York’s $1.2 billion budget for substance use disorder treatment, and any reduction of those funds would compromise efforts to squash the drug epidemic here, state and local experts have testified.
The U.S. should prioritize resources for mental health services, and local officials should keep our state and federal officials accountable when it comes to ensuring funding for these programing is sustained.
If you or a loved one is considering suicide, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).