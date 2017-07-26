Suicide prevention resources must be strengthened

It’s been a tragic year for rock and roll fans.

This summer has seen the suicides of two high-profile musicians: Chris Cornell died in May, and Chester Bennington followed on July 20.

The similarities are striking.

Both were at the top of their careers: Cornell with the recently-reunited grunge icons Soundgarden, and Bennington with Linkin Park, the Los Angeles-based rock outfit who rose to international stardom in 2000 with their genre-shifting sound and never left.

Each was married with children, and both were candid about their traumatic childhoods.

And both suffered from lifelong struggles with depression and substance abuse.

Perhaps their shared backgrounds is what made them best pals: Bennington was the godfather of Cornell’s son, and sung “Hallelujah” at the rocker’s funeral just two months ago.

Bennington died on what would have been his friend’s 53rd birthday.

And each utilized identical methods.

Make no mistake about it:

Suicide is a public health crisis.

A 2016 report by the National Center for Health Statistics revealed suicides have reached their highest level in 30 years.

An American dies by suicide every 12.3 minutes.

If suicide could take two men who were incredibly successful and wealthy, then what does that mean for the rest of us?

We’re simply exposed and vulnerable — especially middle-aged men, who have the highest suicide rates in the U.S.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 121 Americans die by suicide each day — 93 of them are men.

Suicide is not a victimless crime, and is not a way out.

We heard someone say recently that suicide is not a cure for depression — it’s a contagion. When someone takes their own life, it acts as a grenade and blows those shards of depression into the survivors, who will carry that emotional shrapnel for the rest of their lives.

And while mental illness is not a communicable disease, research is mounting that suicide can be contagious — especially amongst impressionable adolescents and youths.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

With it comes the usual spate of public service announcements and campaigns to boost awareness.

But considering Cornell and Bennington’s impact on pop culture — and young and impressionable fan bases — perhaps a better time to discuss mental health is right now.