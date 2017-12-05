Telecom history in Burlington

History was made in the telecommunications field last week when a municipal utility went from public to private. But pity those folks who attended last Monday’s Burlington City Council meeting expecting a swift decision on a buyer of Burlington Telecom. They were in for a long and tedious wait to watch history being made.

City councilors, who began filing into Contois Auditorium for the meeting at 5:30 p.m., got around to voting after midnight.

After a nearly two-hour-long adjournment in which city council members huddled about the Burlington Telecom decision, a surprise conclusion was reached: councilors selected Schurz Communications and ZRF Partners as the new owners of Burlington Telecom. Schurz had been eliminated from the final bidding last month, but returned in a surprise move with a surprise offer.

While Schurz had been eliminated as a bidder on Oct. 16, the Indiana-based media corporation charged back into the game with a $30.8 million offer, while joining forces with a little known minority bidder called ZRF Partners.

CEO Todd Schurz admitted during the meeting that the deal between Schurz-ZRF and the city had been worked out in about 15 minutes. The deal, which now incorporates ZRF, is essentially the same Schurz offer made in October. There are details, he noted, that “have yet to be ironed out.”

According to Nisar, ZRF would handle the human resources, education and internship programs, and community outreach liaison work. Schurz will manage the business and technical side of the utility.

The meeting which continued into the early morning hours made attendees and councilors happy or cranky, depending on the bidders they favored or their state of wakefulness.

Some councilors and residents in the audience weren’t buying the majority’s positive spin.

“I have never seen a less transparent offer than bringing in a completely new offer when everybody’s asleep,” one city councilor said.

