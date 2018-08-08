The Fighting Saints keep on fighting

Last week in this editorial space we shared some good news about the City of Rutland. Yes, Vermont’s third-largest city has been the butt of jokes and bad media reports, but under the new leadership of Mayor David Allaire (along with several key community leaders and groups pitching in), there has been a renaissance of faith, hope and rebuilding in the hard-working community.

To compound matters earlier this year, news reports about the “closing” of College of St. Joseph caused worry and concern. But just like those legendary rumors about Mark Twain’s premature 1897 passing, these reports of CSJ’s “death” were an exaggeration based on jumping to early conclusions before asking questions.

A recent visit to the CSJ campus showed a vibrant college community with eager, motivated students, dedicated faculty, looking forward to continuing their mission despite the institution’s serious (but fixable) financial challenges. Friends and alumni are rallying, so there’s much faith and hope for an even better CSJ.

So, now there’s even more good news about CSJ: College officials have announced a program that will enable students to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in just three years, joining a growing number of colleges offering the shorter path as a way to save students money, and allow them to enter the workforce sooner. CSJ’s Degree in Three accelerated track will be available to students beginning with this fall semester.

“CSJ’s Degree in Three track is designed for students who are academically prepared to complete more semester hours per term than average,” says Academic Dean David Balfour. “It’s a flexible, affordable option developed to meet the needs of highly motivated students.”

Starting fall of 2018, students in CSJ’s Degree in Three can choose from majors within most of the College’s academic divisions that lead to a Bachelor’s degree. One exception is the school’s Health Science Division, as those majors have more specific and fixed clinical requirements.

Access, affordability and continuous improvement is the focus on the future at CSJ.

Three cheers for the Fighting Saints and their power of faith.

— The Editor