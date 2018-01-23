At the final 2017 Meeting of the Addison County Economic Development Corporation (ACEDC) held at Middlebury College, keynote speaker Don Macke of the Center for Rural Entrepreneurship, presented a talk and slide show, titled “The Road Ahead for Rural Economic Development in Addison County”.

While our area has shown a steady increase in population since the 1970s, it seems to be reaching a plateau. And we’ve also seen a decline in our key, working population, those between the ages of 25 and 34. So while life is good here, there are concerns if you’re a retailer.

According to Macke, “Your community has a net retail leakage of nearly $124 million in 2017. There are opportunities to reduce this local spending leakage and increase retail and service spending through hospitality development.” In other words, something is drawing consumers away from our area for retail purchases. No doubt the Internet is taking its toll, among other reasons including the lure of shopping in Burlington and beyond.

The key is for locals retailers is to get aggressive. Don’t assume consumers know you’re out there. Advertise. And don’ take customers of the past for granted; reach out and bring in new customers.

The ACEDC meeting just mentioned saw the departure of executive director Robin Scheu. Attendees took the time to welcome new director Fred Kenney.

While the retail challenge will loom large in 2018 and beyond, we believe the ACEDC’s new board members are a skilled group and will help the county plan to meet and tackle the business headwinds.

Elected to the ACEDC board for 2018 are Caroline Carpenter of the National Bank of Middlebury, Bill Townsend of J.P. Carrara & Sons/Vermont Industrial Parks, along with three-year termers John Kiernan of Otter Creek Engineering and Stephanie Pope of Agri-Mark

New officers were also selected for the ACEDC at the end of the year: President Marie Jewett of Co-operative Insurance Companies, Vice President Sarah Morris of Basin Harbor Club, Treasurer Matthew Curran of Middlebury College, Secretary Jeff Fritz of the City of Vergennes, and At-Large Officer Mark Bellinger of United Technologies Aerospace Systems.

The sea ahead has both promise and peril. But no matter what the economic weather, we can’t think of a better team equipped to guide us through the swirling eddies and hidden shoals.

- The Eagle