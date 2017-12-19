The season’s shortest day

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Winter solstice in Vermont with Mt. Moosalamoo in the background.

Christmas time is the season when peace and joy shine through the shortest, darkest days of the year.

And while we may casually notice that Dec. 21, 2017, on the kitchen calendar marks the shortest day here in the Northern Hemisphere, it's easy to forget that we live on a large terrestrial-type planet orbiting the Sun at 30 kilometers per second or 18.5 miles per second.

More than a few ancient human cultures celebrated this time as the day the Sun returned from its waning beginning instead a period of longer days.

Here’s what Howstuffworks.com science-writer Kathyrn Whitburne has to say about Dec. 21:

1. The day the Sun stood still: “Since the Sun doesn't actually move, here is what's actually happening: Earth doesn't orbit upright, but is instead tilted on its axis by 23.5 degrees,” she explains.

On the day of the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere of Earth is leaning far back, away from the Sun.

2. “One man's winter solstice is another man's summer solstice," Whitburne adds. “In the Southern Hemisphere, Dec. 21 is the longest day of the year, and the days begin to shorten and the nights lengthen afterward."

Down under, our northern winter solstice in summer solstice in the Southern Hemisphere.

3.The shortest day is a specific point in time: “Although most people will count all of Dec. 21 as the solstice, it is actually at a very specific time — the exact moment when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn (the imaginary latitudinal line between the equator and the Antarctic circle),” according to Whitburne.

In fact, this week, the winter solstice occurs exactly at 11:28 EST Dec. 21. (Note: The date of the solstice is not always Dec. 21. It can also be the 20th or 22nd, and occasionally the 23rd. The next Dec. 23 solstice will be in 2303 A.D.)

4. Long shadows across the land: “In December in the Northern Hemisphere, the Sun is at its lowest arc across the sky which means long shadows from its light,” according to Whitburne.

If the Sun is shining on Dec. 21 at noon, your shadow will be the longest all year.

Take a yardstick outside and have a friend measure it. Then, go outside and measure your shadow one month later, at noon, on Jan. 21.

The Eagle