The wheels of new lives

While Vermont’s opioid crisis is far from under control, there is positive news about stamping out the epidemic of drug abuse and wasted lives, one person at a time.

A recent evaluation of the Care Alliance for Opioid Addiction, Vermont’s so-called “hub and spoke” system of care, has shown that people in treatment for opioid addiction reported a 96 percent decrease in opioid use, and a 100 percent drop in overdose incidences, according to a new report from the Vermont Department of Health.

News about the visible decrease in use is outlined a new report.

The state report provides details from a study conducted last year to see if addiction treatment here is making a difference.

According to the report’s author Richard A. Rawson, Ph.D., the hub and spoke approach is working.

“This report gives me hope,” according to Mark Levine, M.D., Vermont’s health commissioner, in a recent news statement. “All across the country, our friends, neighbors and communities are struggling against the toll brought about by addictive, and all-too-plentiful, illicit drugs. By reviewing the data, and listening to the people who are working hard to recover, we see that our hub and spoke system is beginning to bend the curve against the opioid epidemic.”

What exactly do the experts mean when the y use the term hub and spoke as a system of treatment?

According to Rawson, hub and spoke focuses first on medication-assisted treatment (methadone or buprenorphine). This medication is dispensed under care via Vermont’s six regional treatment centers (the hubs), and with buprenorphine in physician offices (the spokes).

“This (hub and spoke) approach has been shown to be the most effective treatment for people with opioid use disorders. People who are addicted to opioids suffer painful withdrawal when they stop using, and powerful cravings even after withdrawal has ended,” according to the report.

So where’s the beef when it comes to the results of the four-year-old hub and spoke approach to the opioid problem?

Here are a few of the report’s findings to pass along to our readers: 2017 saw a 96 percent decrease in opioid use and 92 percent drop in injection drug use. That is something to be hopeful about, just as Dr. Levine noted.

There’s more per the Allaince report: 2017 saw an 89 percent decrease in emergency department visits, a 90 percent reduction in both illegal activities and police stops/arrests. There’s evidence that family conflict, feelings of depression, anxiety and anger decreased, too.

“I’m encouraged with how far we have come in just a few years, and pleased that our hub and spoke system is a national model for access to effective treatment, when and where needed. But we have much left to do,” Dr. Levine said.