U.S. tariffs on newsprint threaten to further disrupt newspaper industry

Hedge funds are destroying the newspaper industry.
It’s a trend we’ve frequently discussed within these editorial pages.
Their vampiric grip briefly dominated national headlines last week when the Denver Post called out their hedge fund owners in a scathing editorial, excoriating Alden Global Capital for mounting layoffs despite management reporting solid profits.
In fact, despite the steady drumbeat of gloom and doom from naysayers forecasting the death of print, many newspapers still enjoy double-digit profits and the demand for local news remains stronger than ever.
The problem is these firms are wringing every last drop of lifeblood from newspapers with no regard for anything but the bottom line.
In fact, the Post reported Alden Global Capital has actually pumped hundreds of millions of dollars of newspaper profits from its subsidiary, Digital First Media, into shaky investments elsewhere.
The Editorial Board fretted that further erosions would leave a thriving metropolitan area without a newspaper within a few years, finally driving the stake through the heart of a century-old Pulitzer Prize-winning company.
“It’s time for those Coloradans who care most about their civic future to get involved and see to it that Denver gets the newsroom it deserves,” wrote the Editorial Board.
We stand with them and other newspapers nationwide in solidarity.
Every city and locality needs a newspaper.
But while we’re a family-owned local company tucked deep into the Adirondack Mountains, we’re still at the mercy of these soulless vulture capitalists as one hedge-fund-owned paper mill in Washington state has demonstrated.
As talk of tariffs crackle on the horizon, local residents can get a taste of the real-life impacts of retaliatory trade measures right now by glancing at their local newspaper — including this one.
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced in January countervailing and anti-dumping duties on Canadian newsprint imports.
These duties range as high as 32 percent and could reach as high as 50 percent.
The sole petitioner seeking protection is North Pacific Paper Company (NORPAC), a single mill owned by a New York–based hedge fund.
Not a single newsprint mill nationwide has supported NORPAC, and neither has the American Forest and Paper Industry.
The reason is simple:
These tariffs will damage the newspaper industry and harm American workers.
NORPAC claims imposing duties on Canadian imports will save American jobs, but that is demonstrably false, as 97 percent of American mills are running at full capacity.
The newspaper industry is already reeling from a combination of blows, including shifts in market forces and a 50 percent decline in advertising revenue over the last decade.
With steep hikes in the second-highest costs for newspapers — just behind labor — it’s inevitable that many smaller newspapers already operating on razor-thin margins will be unable to fully absorb the increase and will be forced to pass the extra cost along to their advertisers and subscribers.
Some may be forced to close.
This isn’t just bad news for employees, readers and advertisers, but rather our entire civil society, which needs informed, balanced and careful reporting now more than ever.
We’d like to commend two members of New York’s congressional delegation, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) and Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo), who have joined 1,110 newspapers nationwide alongside other members of Congress to speak up on behalf of community newspapers and show their support by writing a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
The lawmakers rightly pointed out the duties would likely drive up printing costs and force increases in consumer costs.
Ross should also listen to the numerous overtures of industry leaders who oppose the duties, including the News Media Alliance.
We encourage anyone reading this newspaper to step up and do the same.
— The Sun Editorial Board