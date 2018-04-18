U.S. tariffs on newsprint threaten to further disrupt newspaper industry

Hedge funds are destroying the newspaper industry.

It’s a trend we’ve frequently discussed within these editorial pages.

Their vampiric grip briefly dominated national headlines last week when the Denver Post called out their hedge fund owners in a scathing editorial, excoriating Alden Global Capital for mounting layoffs despite management reporting solid profits.

In fact, despite the steady drumbeat of gloom and doom from naysayers forecasting the death of print, many newspapers still enjoy double-digit profits and the demand for local news remains stronger than ever.

The problem is these firms are wringing every last drop of lifeblood from newspapers with no regard for anything but the bottom line.

In fact, the Post reported Alden Global Capital has actually pumped hundreds of millions of dollars of newspaper profits from its subsidiary, Digital First Media, into shaky investments elsewhere.

The Editorial Board fretted that further erosions would leave a thriving metropolitan area without a newspaper within a few years, finally driving the stake through the heart of a century-old Pulitzer Prize-winning company.

“It’s time for those Coloradans who care most about their civic future to get involved and see to it that Denver gets the newsroom it deserves,” wrote the Editorial Board.

We stand with them and other newspapers nationwide in solidarity.

Every city and locality needs a newspaper.

But while we’re a family-owned local company tucked deep into the Adirondack Mountains, we’re still at the mercy of these soulless vulture capitalists as one hedge-fund-owned paper mill in Washington state has demonstrated.

As talk of tariffs crackle on the horizon, local residents can get a taste of the real-life impacts of retaliatory trade measures right now by glancing at their local newspaper — including this one.

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced in January countervailing and anti-dumping duties on Canadian newsprint imports.

These duties range as high as 32 percent and could reach as high as 50 percent.

The sole petitioner seeking protection is North Pacific Paper Company (NORPAC), a single mill owned by a New York–based hedge fund.

Not a single newsprint mill nationwide has supported NORPAC, and neither has the American Forest and Paper Industry.