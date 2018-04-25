Uncontested political races a disservice to democracy

It’s a midterm election year.

As the weather warms along with the political calendar, it’s time for us to get on our high horse and tout the benefits of civic engagement.

While all the focus is on state and national politics, it’s shaping up to be a sleepy year at the local level.

Clinton County Sheriff David Favro is running unopposed.

Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting is retiring at the end of this year. Two candidates were in the running to succeed him, but one dropped out last week after the Essex County Republican Committee endorsed the other, leaving the race uncontested.

Warren County has just two county coroner positions up for election.

In fact, the dearth of candidates at the local level is more of the norm than the exception.

While candidates and party brass are undoubtedly breathing a sigh of relief at what may appear to be an effortless glide to November, the voters are the ones who ultimately lose when races go uncontested.

The lack of subsequent debate and discussion is a disservice to the community.

Essex County, for instance, would benefit from a sustained community discussion if the sheriff’s office should supplement local police departments with road patrols, especially as opiates continue to present considerable problems in the community, including an uptick in crime.

Or what about armed resource officers at schools?

Gun control is continuing to play a prominent role in our national discourse since a massacre at a Florida high school in February killed 17.

Kids are leading the discussion. Shouldn’t they be joined by officials in a public setting? Competitive sheriff’s races across the North Country would foster a sense of discourse that so many are aching to have at the local level.

Just ask Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has been in the hotseat for her stance on gun control, with constituents pleading with the lawmaker to do more to combat the rash of violence.

Or Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is fending off challenges from both his right and left flanks.

Speaking of Stefanik: While the second-term lawmaker acknowledges re-applying for her job every two years is part of the solemn duties of Congress, we can’t imagine she’d be terribly disappointed if she ran unopposed.