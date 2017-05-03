Unified Basketball program a novel idea

Recently, our sports editor went to a five team basketball scrimmage at Plattsburgh High School. Here are some of the things he did not see.

Coaches and parents yelling at officials.

Players complaining, throwing their arms up when they got called for a foul or turnover, or drawing attention to themselves.

Coaches and players, “getting into it.”

Poor sportsmanship.

Parents questioning the coach on plays or why the team was losing.

So, what happened?

Had he stepped through a portal to an alternate universe as he walked through the PHS doors?

No. This was the first Section VII Unified Basketball scrimmage between five schools from Section VII.

Unified Basketball, according to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, is part of Project Unity, a joint effort between NYSPHSAA and Special Olympics New York to:

• Combine athletes (players with intellectual disabilities) and athletes (players without intellectual disabilities) to create athletic teams for training and competition. Participation is rooted in the principle of meaningful involvement which ensures that every player is given an opportunity to contribute to the success of his or her team through their unique skills. Inclusive activity is among the most conducive ways to break down stereotypes and foster relationships.

• Provide students with and without intellectual disabilities opportunities to take on leadership roles in promoting Project Unify activities in their schools and in their communities.

• Provide opportunities for all students to participate in school-wide campaigns and activities such as Fans in the Stands, Pledge and Plunge, and the R-word Campaign.

In Section VII, unified basketball started last season, when Ticonderoga entered the program and played schools from Section II.

Accolades go to athletic director Robert Sutphen, superintendent Dr. John McDonald and the TCS school board for realizing the importance of such a program. Sutphen was a key player in reaching out to other schools and bringing four more schools from Section VII into the mix: AuSable Valley, Plattsburgh High, Saranac and Beekmantown. Kudos as well to these schools athletic directors, superintendents and school boards.

A lot of credit also needs to go to the coaches who are giving of their time to teach the game of basketball with patience and skill to these students, as well as the student-athletes who give their time to help out teaching the new players the game.

They saw that the Unified Basketball program offers inclusion for all students. It gives students with intellectual disabilities the chance to be student-athletes, to put on the uniform of their school and represent them in competition as part of a varsity team.

This, however, is not your usual competition. The teams are there to learn and have fun. The young men and women who play on these teams have smiles on their faces as they bring the ball up the court, defend their player — basically at all times.

It’s infectious, sitting there watching these kids, some of whom dreamed about an opportunity to play for their school, finally get that chance. You cannot feel anything but happy watching a young woman jump up and down three times after scoring her first basket in a game.

Todd Nelson, the NYSPHSAA director over Unified Sports, said the sport gives students with intellectual disabilities a chance to associate with students they may never have talked to otherwise, bringing a stronger unity to a school district.

That point was driven home when talking to Ticonderoga assistant Kendra McCoy, who said she saw students going up to members of the Unified team after a game and congratulating them on a win or scoring a basket. McCoy said students were even coming up to them, excited that a certain player had led the team in scoring.

She also said that after the final event of the season last year, each player had received a medal, which they would look at and smile all the way home, with most wearing their medals into school the next day.

Nelson added to that point: “You think back to the state championships, and the team in second place would be down, crying... If you gave these kids a silver medal, they would run to the stand and have huge smiles on their faces.”

We encourage everyone living within these five districts to reach out to their school’s athletic websites, find out when the next home game is for their Unified Basketball team, and go. It’s a wonderful experience and a chance to cheer on some outstanding athletes.

We also encourage those not living in these district to check out a game, then get in contact with your school’s athletic department about the chances of starting their own Unified Basketball program.

Good luck to all of the students and coaches on a successful Unified Basketball season!

