Upstate voters unserved by debate

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Cynthia Nixon squared off in their first and only debate last week ahead of the Democratic primary contest on Sept. 13.

As expected, upstate concerns were ignored.

Following a prelude in which the campaigns reportedly squabbled over the temperature of the venue, Cuomo and Nixon instead boasted over who could pose a more formidable challenge to President Trump — “He tweets at me weekly,” crowed Cuomo. "I welcome it” — as well as bickered over their tax returns.

At one point, Cuomo repeatedly called Nixon a “corporation.”

“I’m a person,” she shot back.

New York City-centric issues dominated the hour-long event at Hofstra University, including who controls the Metropolitan Transit Authority, the Tappan Zee Bridge and if state troopers should patrol the Big Apple.

The Adirondacks and its unique challenges were ignored completely.

Also not discussed:

Rural transportation challenges, mandate relief for local governments, environmental policy, clean water drinking infrastructure, property tax reduction, the effectiveness of the state’s economic development initiatives and the brain drain sapping rural areas.

New York is a big, diverse state and it’s tough to pack its myriad issues into just one hour.

But Cuomo has done a lot for upstate, something even his most staunch critics begrudgingly acknowledge.

The two percent property tax cap is broadly popular. So is the broadband program, despite its hiccups.

The governor also has a strong record when it comes to balancing economic and preservationist concerns in the Adirondacks.

And while the jury is still out on the effectiveness of economic programs and downtown revitalization efforts, other initiatives appear to be working — including relaxations to the craft beer industry and campaigns to promote upstate tourism.

Obviously many of the issues discussed at the event have statewide implications, including single-payer health care and marijuana legalization — which could be a boon for upstate farmers tasked with growing the product — but we can’t help but feel as upstate voters were left lacking.

Perhaps cognizant to the criticisms, Nixon embarked on a whirlwind upstate tour following the debate, including a stop in Saratoga Springs on Sunday.

But we can still drive a truck through the holes left by her lack of familiarity with upstate issues.

She also challenged Cuomo to another debate. But with just days until next week’s contest, we don’t see that happening.

Both Cuomo and Nixon will both on the ballot in November regardless of next week’s results.

The now-settled pack of gubernatorial hopefuls — including Republican Marc Molinaro, Green Howie Hawkins, Libertarian Larry Sharpe and independent candidate Stephanie Miner — should hold regional forums across the state to ensure no New Yorker feels left behind.