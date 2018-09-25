Vermont schools and lead levels

A new state report about a pilot program to test school drinking water for lead recommends that all Vermont school water systems be tested for the toxic metal immediately.

“There is no safe level of lead in the human body,” said Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine, M.D. “We have an obligation to ensure that students and school staff have safe drinking water, and one thing this project made clear is that you have to test the water to know if there is lead in it,” said Dr. Levine.

Here’s what we know, so far, about lead conditions in Vermont schools: Exposure to lead can slow down physical growth, and result in permanent developmental, learning and behavioral difficulties. The good news: lead poisoning itself is entirely preventable.

“In 2017, 480 children under the age of 6 were poisoned by lead in Vermont. Paint is a major source of lead poisoning in Vermont children, but health officials emphasized lead in older plumbing, pipes and fixtures can add to a child’s overall lead exposure.” Dr. Levine told reporters last week that children absorb lead more easily than adults, that’s why they are at heightened risk.

“The testing program was conducted over the past year as part of a collaborative effort by the Vermont Department of Health, Agency of Natural Resources and the Agency of Education to gain insight into how widespread elevated lead levels may be in Vermont schools,” according to state sources.

“Current regulations require testing of the quality of water at several locations throughout the municipal water system, but do not require testing for lead at school faucets. Thanks to the voluntary participation of the 16 schools that took part in this initiative, we have demonstrated the critical importance of testing at the faucet. The schools have provided valuable feedback on the sampling protocol and proven the effectiveness of remedial action. Their actions will inform the development of a program that works for Vermont,” said Emily Boedecker, Commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Where is the lead being found in schools: First, plumbing fixtures come out as number one.

“The good news is that when lead was found, the fixes were relatively inexpensive,” Dr. Levine said. “Most schools are able to fully test all their taps for $800-$1200. Removing a tap from service and replacing the fixture was typically done for less than $500.”

Meanwhile, here are the key recommendations to school administrators mentioned in the report: Test for lead in school drinking water at all schools, remove redundant or seldom-used fixtures, when lead is found, remove or replace plumbing or pipes, encourage centrally-located fountains, and use of bottle-fill stations with proper filters, and flush the lines of water after weekends, holidays or vacations.

