Walkback of federal overtime regulations welcome

× Expand Photo provided/U.S. Department of Labor U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta delivers comments at National Harbor, MD on June 20, 2017.

As the White House lurches from crisis to crisis, and Congress finds they cannot pass legislation despite holding a one-party majority, we can be forgiven for thinking that Washington, D.C. is frozen in a state of inaction and paralysis.

But we did take notice of one subtle policy shift that flew under the radar last week:

The Department of Labor is quietly backing away from some of the most troublesome business regulations imposed under the Obama administration — including the pending new overtime rule.

The new regulations double the salary threshold for which employees are entitled to time-and-a-half pay for working overtime.

While a federal judge blocked the Labor Department from enforcing the regulation last November, employers had already started complying with the rule.

This put small businesses in a pickle:

Either move those who fill management roles up to make them immune from the regulations, or cobble together an hourly pay structure.

Sounds good in theory. But small businesses cannot always absorb the cost of doubling that salary threshold, which now sits at $47,476 annually, a number that would be automatically updated every three years.

The regulations, contrary to their intended purpose, have had the effect of severely kneecapping creative sectors like the media industry where long hours come with the territory, and grit and ambition is required to advance burgeoning careers.

What happened with the overtime rule, as Politico reported, is technical:

While the Labor Department defended its authority to set a salary threshold in determining who qualifies for overtime, the agency did not actually defend the rule itself.

“In fact, it gave a very strong indication this week that it doesn’t support the rule,” Politico reported.

The Department also sent a request for comments about the overtime rule to the White House for review, the first step towards reform. The agency will also seek public comment on a new salary threshold.

This is welcome news not only for our industry, but for all small businesses in the North Country who are groaning under the weight of crippling state and federal regulations.

As we have opined before, the narrative of worker exploitation posed by advocates of the policy is wrong and misleading.

Small businesses — especially those in the rural U.S. — simply cannot shoulder these increases without incurring significant financial or operational blowbacks.

Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta earlier this month acknowledged the strains, admitting while the cost of living is rising, the regulations could also “create a stress” on businesses, according to the Washington Post.

We’d also like to add that comparing minimum wage restaurant jobs to beat reporters is apples and oranges, where the hourly workload is wildly divergent depending on the task, as well as countless other variables.

But this much is clear:

If this policy is upheld, we envision career pathways becoming cut off, throttling the ambition and creativity of ambitious young professionals.

There are tangible effects, too, because despite the rule, life continues in all of its unpredictable glory, and the news keeps happening and doesn’t take into account when the person chronicling it reaches their allotted 40 hours.

The result, unfortunately, is a lose-lose scenario because work ultimately gets left undone.

And the community suffers, as well, when news holes emerge due the staffing shortages.

Of course, this isn’t all about us —

The same goes for the political sphere and fashion industry, where internships are par for the course for young graduates.

The system is a mess, and we’ll continue to monitor how this unfolds.

President Donald Trump had said during the 2016 campaign that he hoped small businesses would be exempted.

Now we hope — like the rest of the country — that his less-glamorous policy initiatives do not get derailed by further unwelcome distractions.