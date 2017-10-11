We don’t need another epic battle

× Expand File photo The Adirondack Park doesn’t need another epic ideological battle — especially over plans to store tanker cars on state Forest Preserve.

Two years after first being proposed, plans by the Saratoga & North Creek Railway to store unused train cars on state land in the southern Adirondacks has reignited controversy.

Railway officials have said as many as hundreds of cars could eventually be stored on the lines north of North Creek, and in Newcomb and Minerva in Essex County.

The plan predictably set up skirmishes along familiar fault lines, with environmental groups coming out squarely against the proposal, and Warren County officials warily indicating the storage of retired cars may be a way to generate much-needed revenue for the ailing railway.

At first glance, hauling a fleet of mouldering train cars to state Forest Preserve and leaving them there indefinitely sounds like a bad idea — particularly considering these cars may have been used to transport hazardous materials like ethanol, benzene and crude oil.

But while not ideal, we also don’t think their storage is the existential threat that environmental advocacy groups are painting it as.

To be fair, Saratoga & North Creek Railway’s lack of transparency doesn’t exactly have us brimming with confidence.

Railway officials first told Warren County officials regular boxcars would be stored on the railway-owned tracks and sidings.

Then they changed their tune, admitting that the cars may include tankers, including DOT-111s, a model the National Transportation Safety Board has determined are “inadequately designed to prevent punctures and breaches” in derailments.

When Protect the Adirondacks raised questions about the railway’s jurisdiction, Saratoga & North Creek Railway’s parent company, Iowa Pacific, sent an unnecessarily combative and dismissive rebuke.

Then we learned the railway didn’t formally contact the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Adirondack Park Agency for inquires regarding the proposal.

Talk about a botched rollout.

But while the public relations effort has been sloppy, and the optics terrible, we don’t really see a better solution for how the tracks should be used — or a sound legal argument that would necessitate green groups from stonewalling the effort indefinitely.

The feds have jurisdiction over railways — even those that run through Forest Preserve.

While the Adirondack Council has outlined a convincing case that jurisdictional preemption is not absolute under certain conditions, it is not clear that those conditions are applicable here — particularly if the tankers are thoroughly cleaned beforehand.