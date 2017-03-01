Welcome back, Elise. Now here’s some unsolicited advice

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) is back from East Asia, touching down at just the right moment to survey the scorched national landscape left after a week of town halls.

Of course, Stefanik declined to host one in the district, citing the aforementioned House Intelligence Committee trip — where she met with U.S. military brass and a North Korean defector — but also not before she blasted constituents as being disruptive and harassing her staff.

The rest, as readers know, is well documented, and the public has since retreated into their partisan corners:

Progressive activists will settle at nothing less than Stefanik paying penance for every utterance out of President Trump’s mouth, while Republicans have written the town halls off as empty political theater with seemingly little value.

We can appreciate both sides of the debate.

Constituents have some extremely valid concerns, especially when it comes to the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and deep funding cuts for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which are widely expected to be included as part of this year’s federal budget proposal.

Tens of thousands of constituents in the district receive health care coverage as part of the ACA, and the Adirondack Park is a national treasure, which means any vote that amounts to anything less than full protection of this national resource is tantamount to a severe breach of trust.

Constituents deserve to know where their representatives stand on these issues, and not just via sanitized form letters or sunny social media posts.

But on the other, we can see how a town hall is like walking into a lion’s den.

The tenor on these organizational boards hasn’t exactly been productive — the discussion has ranged from juvenile to downright hostile — and we really can’t blame Stefanik for taking a quick look and saying, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

So here’s our unsolicited advice:

You’re up against the wall no matter what.

No matter how sincere your intentions, anything else but an all-out mea culpa won’t satiate the public outcry.

Don’t do that — but also be mindful these grassroots groups are mobilizing and growing stronger by the day.

Your critics, and these groups, are not going away anytime soon.

So ditch the reliance on social media posts and form letters for now and start making the media rounds.

Explain to reporters where you stand on these issues, and engage in frank discussion.

Discuss the committee assignments, and why your work on these might supercede a town hall.

Start offering more than just sound bites.

And lastly, consider holding a town hall in a controlled environment — like a municipal building.

Ask the localities to set some ground rules, like banning signs or other silly theatrics.

Or alternatively, you set the ground rules, telling participants to be respectful or they will be asked to leave by deputies.​

Because, Congresswoman, you really have nothing to worry about:

In a more diplomatic time — did those even exist? — we’ve seen you in action at a town hall.

You knocked it out of the park, proving yourself to be knowledgeable, prepared and well-versed on the issues, and handled naysayers with tact and ease, disarming even the most angry constituents.

So what is there to worry about?

As reporters, we’ve learned that whenever people duck you, there’s a good chance that they’re in over their head.

But that’s not the case here.

Sure, you might take a few knocks, but that’s part of the territory. People will respect you for it.

The longer you wait, the harder it’s going to be — especially as shifts in federal policy begin to have real, tangible differences on your constituents’ lives.

It’s time for you to be the difference maker​​.​

