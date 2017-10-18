What’s at stake for Adirondackers on 2017 ballot initiatives

The stakes are high on Election Day for anyone who lives in the Adirondack Park.
Three proposals will appear on the ballot on Nov. 7. But don’t expect poll workers to tell you — it’s illegal for them to do so.
These are three separate and distinct ballot questions, and are not related to one another. This means you can vote in favor of one, for instance, and against another.
Proposal 1: Hold a constitutional convention
Convening a constitutional convention — or “con-con” for short — is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to completely rewrite the state constitution.
For the first time since 1997, voters statewide will be asked on Election Day whether they want to hold one.
If approved, delegates from around the state will meet beginning in April 2019.
Advocates say a con-con would provide a fertile opportunity to overhaul the entire political system, including curbing the state’s entrenched culture of corruption.
A con-con will also be a way to enshrine certain protections in the law, including safeguarding voting rights, implementing campaign finance reform and protecting against sexual and gender discrimination.
Critics have cited a laundry list of concerns associated with opening up the state’s founding document to tinkering.
Some are valid, like the fears that a con-con could erode environmental safeguards, including the Forever Wild clause that protects the Adirondack Park.
Others are not, like a price tag that has been floated at $350 million, a number erroneously generated when the cost of the 1967 convention was adjusted twice for inflation.
Critics believe the con-con will open the door to special interests dominating the process.
We agree.
We oppose the con-con because pro-reform groups have refused to rule out lobbyists from serving as the some 204 delegates who will oversee the process— an instant dealbreaker.
Of course Albany is already dominated by special interests.
But if the con-con is to be a true return of power to the people as advocates claim, than banning lobbyists should have been a no-brainer.
The failure to do so in this era when money is flooding politics does not instill us with any guarantee that the process will not be fatally flawed from the start.
Proposal 2: Allows judges to revoke the state pension of a public officer convicted of a felony related to officer’s duties
Drain the swamp? Albany has been a punchline for political rot and corruption for decades.
In convictions that have since been overturned, state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos were convicted on corruption charges in 2015.
Despite their legal troubles, the former leaders are allowed to collect their taxpayer-funded pensions.
For a local example, look no further than Joyce Mitchell, the civilian prison worker who aided in the escape of two murderers from Clinton Correctional in 2015.
While Mitchell was convicted of charges related to the escape and is serving up to seven years in prison, she’s still eligible for cashing out from her $55,157 per year state job.
Under Proposal 2, a pension may be reduced or revoked if a public officer is convicted of a felony related to their official duties.
This commonsense legislation already has broad lawmaker support, having passed both houses of the state legislature in two consecutive sessions.
Voters should now make the legislation final.
Proposal 3: Creates a 250-acre land bank to provide forest preserve land for local projects
This Adirondack-central proposal will create a 250 acre “Health and Safety Land Account” in the Adirondack Park and Catskills.
We support Proposal 3.
The measure will return control to local officials and reduce bureaucratic interference from Albany.
At present, local officials must ask the state legislature to amend the state constitution every time they need to access state land for infrastructure projects.
This ranges from telephone pole upgrades, culvert repairs, bridge work and projects to ensure safe and clean drinking water and broadband access.
Amending the constitution each time can take up to three years, a process that is also fraught with political uncertainty considering lawmakers from Brooklyn and Buffalo are largely unfamiliar with Adirondack issues.
And local officials don’t always have the resources to plead their case.
It’s a disadvantage applied only to localities in the Adirondack Park.
If voters approve Proposal 3, the state will purchase 250 acres of land to add to the state Forest Preserve.
Local governments would be authorized to purchase small slices of acreage from this account under a process administered by the state Department of Environmental Conservation with legislative oversight.
Proposal 3 is not a means to erode environmental protections — nor is it an attempt to cater to private developers — but rather a way to protect public safety and streamline government operations.
The measure has universal support across the Adirondack Park, including environmental advocacy organizations, state and local officials and business groups — all of whom helped forge the agreement over years of painstaking negotiations.
Voters should support this commonsense initiative.
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 7.