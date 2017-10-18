What’s at stake for Adirondackers on 2017 ballot initiatives

The stakes are high on Election Day for anyone who lives in the Adirondack Park.

Three proposals will appear on the ballot on Nov. 7. But don’t expect poll workers to tell you — it’s illegal for them to do so.

These are three separate and distinct ballot questions, and are not related to one another. This means you can vote in favor of one, for instance, and against another.

Proposal 1: Hold a constitutional convention

Convening a constitutional convention — or “con-con” for short — is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to completely rewrite the state constitution.

For the first time since 1997, voters statewide will be asked on Election Day whether they want to hold one.

If approved, delegates from around the state will meet beginning in April 2019.

Advocates say a con-con would provide a fertile opportunity to overhaul the entire political system, including curbing the state’s entrenched culture of corruption.

A con-con will also be a way to enshrine certain protections in the law, including safeguarding voting rights, implementing campaign finance reform and protecting against sexual and gender discrimination.

Critics have cited a laundry list of concerns associated with opening up the state’s founding document to tinkering.

Some are valid, like the fears that a con-con could erode environmental safeguards, including the Forever Wild clause that protects the Adirondack Park.

Others are not, like a price tag that has been floated at $350 million, a number erroneously generated when the cost of the 1967 convention was adjusted twice for inflation.

Critics believe the con-con will open the door to special interests dominating the process.

We agree.

We oppose the con-con because pro-reform groups have refused to rule out lobbyists from serving as the some 204 delegates who will oversee the process— an instant dealbreaker.

Of course Albany is already dominated by special interests.

But if the con-con is to be a true return of power to the people as advocates claim, than banning lobbyists should have been a no-brainer.

The failure to do so in this era when money is flooding politics does not instill us with any guarantee that the process will not be fatally flawed from the start.