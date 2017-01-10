What is your New Years Resolution?

What does that mean... New Years Resolution? Well, it is the simple choice to modify something in your life that may need changing. Not everyone makes one and if they do – odds are, they don’t stick to it. This year my resolution is to stick to my resolution. How complicated could that be, right?

Resting my rear end on the oversized cushions of my couch dressed in my favorite pajamas, I pondered the thought of what my resolution should be this year. With pen in hand and notebook in lap, I wrote down a few thoughts.

Thought one ... exercise?

“Ha!” I blurted out to myself. Been there, done that. After the first 5 minutes on my treadmill I am bored out of my mind counting down the minutes until I hit that one mile mark.

Maybe I could take an intense workout class? That could be fun ... or not! Sure sounds like a lot of sweat would be involved. Who likes to sweat anyway? I mean I like sweatpants, but real sweat? I think I will pass!

I could try yoga -— that seems low key, but then again, a foot behind my head trying to balance on one leg? Seems a little farfetched for me! We’ll just go ahead and scratch that one off the list.

Moving on ... if exercise is out of the question maybe I should just eat healthier. We’ve all said it before. I will stop eating bread, pasta, chips — yup, I said chips. I will add more fruits and veggies to the mix. That doesn’t sound so bad, right? I love sweet potato fries even more then regular fries. I wish I was eating them right now with my dad’s homemade honey mustard sauce. Yum. Actually... you know what goes really good with sweet potato fries? Cheeseburgers! You know, the kind where they are juicy with lettuce, tomato and onion in between a BIG BULKY ROLL!?! Okay, we can just erase that one off the list too.

What’s next... I’ve got it! Are you sitting for this one? I am going to watch less TV. Hahaha, that is a good one right there. Who am I kidding? I can’t go a day without watching the Ellen show. She is the funniest person I know. Not only is she entertaining to watch but she is kind hearted. You may be surprised to learn that my New Years Resolution came from the Ellen show. No, I am not going to give our readers a new car or a $500 gift card to Best Buy. I know you were all hoping for one of the 64-inch televisions she always gives away.

I won’t keep you in suspense any longer. My New Years Resolution is to help ... SPREAD KINDNESS! I want everyone to think about how they can be kind to one another. Do you know how much the elderly, or anyone really, appreciate the door being opened for them – you may not know, so give it a try. Their smile will make your day. Try shoveling your neighbor’s porch or check in on them while it is bitterly cold or if they are sick. Bring old blankets to the humane society so they can use them in the kennels of animals who need homes. The smallest gesture can turn someone else’s day into something great and just maybe they will repay with kindness to the next person they see.

Well that is it. My New Years Resolution is very important to me and I hope you all can share it with me. Every act of kindness brings us all together as a closer community – even if it is just a smile to someone who is sporting a frown. Give it a try, you have nothing to lose.

— Ashley Charron is general manager of The Eagle.

She may be reached at ashley@addison-eagle.com