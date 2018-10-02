What price deicing?

The start of October has become the unofficial start of snow tire season. After a long, hot summer it’s tough for Vermont motorists to shift gears and start thinking about winter driving conditions. No matter, now is a good time to schedule that garage appointment.

It’s also time for state officials to start thinking about our winter driving, too. There’s not only a big price to pay for deicing our highways and back roads, but road salt takes a toll on the local environment, watersheds and trees, too.

On Oct. 10 University of Vermont (UVM) Extension, Lake Champlain Sea Grant and the City of South Burlington will host the second annual Lake Champlain Watershed Deicing Conference.

This day-long educational event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Dudley H. Davis Center on the UVM campus in Burlington, and conclude at 2:30 p.m. following best practice and product demonstrations at the Aiken Forestry Lab at 705 Spear St. in South Burlington. Exhibitors from a variety of businesses will share their products and services with participants throughout the day.

Although open to everyone, the event targets municipal road maintenance staff, private winter maintenance contractors and watershed groups, elected officials, businesses and nonprofits tasked with decision-making or public education about deicing roads, driveways, sidewalks or parking lots in local communities.

“As chloride increases in Lake Champlain and its tributaries, it is important that we help local businesses and communities to understand best practices that continue to keep us safe, yet reduce use of salt,” explained Kris Stepenuck, Lake Champlain Sea Grant Extension leader.

UVM graduate student, Holden Sparacino, will present his research findings from a study of private contractors across the Lake Champlain Watershed notes, “There are a number of snow removal practices that are more efficient, save time and use less salt. This conference will help snow removal professionals understand new practices that will reduce costs and materials used, and help decrease environmental impacts from road salt.”

— The Eagle