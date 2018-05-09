Where’s the infrastructure bill?

Inspiration often comes from unlikely places.

Like this week, when our car hit a pothole in downtown Plattsburgh and the check engine light came on.

We’ve long said infrastructure isn’t sexy.

But our crumbling roadways, bridges, waterways, seaports, sewer lines and public school buildings are facing a crisis.

According to the 2017 Infrastructure Report Card released by the American Society for Civil Engineers, America’s infrastructure is rated a D+.

The City of Plattsburgh is broke and the rest of our municipalities aren’t exactly swimming in cash.

Nationwide, the fix is projected to cost at least $1.6 trillion above current levels, and crumbling infrastructure costs the economy nearly $200 billion annually, according to a report by U.S. Senate Democrats.

We’re not the only ones paying attention.

Residents at a town hall in Moriah last month implored Rep. Elise Stefanik to take action, citing their deteriorating surroundings.

But Congress continues to do nothing.

Stefanik held out hope last month that a federal infrastructure plan from the White House may still be possible.

“We have a president that is focused on infrastructure and likes to build things,” she shrugged.

President Donald Trump ran on infrastructure. It was one of his most-repeated campaign promises as he careened towards the White House.

But 16 months into his term, “Infrastructure Week” has become a punchline in Washington, where his administration teeters from scandal to scandal and Republicans have a thin record of accomplishments despite controlling Congress and the White House:

No immigration bill, no updated health care plan, no infrastructure fix.

Trump in February called for spending $200 billion in federal money to leverage some $1.5 trillion from all levels of government and the private sector over 10 years.

The details didn’t strike us as particularly salivating, largely due to its reliance on tax credits and other unspecified incentives to private investors.

But nonetheless, it was something.

Congress, however, appeared to quickly lose its appetite. Lawmakers kicked the can down the road by raising spending on infrastructure by more than $10 billion as part of the 2018 omnibus bill, but sprinkling it throughout different funding streams.