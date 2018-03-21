Winter sports delivers yet again

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Members of the Lake George varsity basketball team start to celebrate after winning the NYSPHSAA Class C state championship for the third time in six years March 17 against Northstar Christian Academy, the team who beat them for the title last season.

As we get ready to shift gears out of winter and into spring — maybe — we can now look back at what has been a very successful winter sports season.

In our region, we can now boast three state championships.

First off the bat, the Lake Placid Blue Bombers boy’s Nordic ski team won their third straight NYSPHSAA championship at Gore Mountain in North Creek.

Three straight state titles is unprecedented in Section VII. The Chazy Eagles have won three state titles in four years twice, but no one has won three straight until the skiers of Lake Placid.

These are skiers who you may see again after high school on an Olympic ski trail near you.

The next state title came in perhaps the most unexpected of places: the bowling alley.

Along with a new bowling center in Syracuse hosting the state championship came a new state champion as the AuSable Valley boy’s team became the first male squad from Section VII to win a bowling state title.

The championship was also the first ever for the school, which recently has had chances to win in both boy’s and girl’s basketball.

Then comes Lake George. They just won their third state title in six years, defeating Northstar Christian Academy, the team they lost to last year.

The Warriors had to work hard to get the win, almost joining Panama from two years ago as giving up a 17-point lead, but Caleb Scrime’s layup in the last five seconds gave them a guaranteed win.

As we reference in the story, the top moment after the game was father and son, coach Dave and point guard Alex Jones, got a chance to embrace between the interviews that come with winning a state title.

It was not just a year for the victors, but those who had great seasons.

For the second straight year, Moriah sent both their boy’s and girl’s basketball teams to the final four, with the girl’s team falling and the boy’s team returning for the third straight year to the state title game, this time falling to Buffalo East.