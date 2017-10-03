Winter warmth

“Wool is my favorite knitting fiber,” says Vermonter Donna Druchunas. “There’s just something so comforting and cozy about the feeling of sheep’s wool, that I can never find anything else that beats it in my book.”

From scarves to traditional Mackinaw hunting jackets, more than a few Vermonters have a passion for not only wearing the stuff, but doing barnyard shearing and making yarn to produce all things woolen.

Many Vermonters have discovered a passion for nature’s best insulation after living in the Green Mountain State for a very short time—well, at least one typical winter’s duration.

Druchunas keeps busy with all things woolen in her house and studio. While it’s a labor of love, she’s sold patterns and books to Vermonters starting out in the world of wool.

Shearing sheep, or even goats and alpacas, is necessary to make clothing yarn, but it’s also important for the animals. Shearing makes the animals healthier and happier.

Here in Vermont, wool mostly comes from sheep, goats and alpacas, but the textile fiber can come from other animals, like angora from rabbits.

So, next time you’re shopping for seasonal clothing, think about Vermont-produced wool and go the buy local route. There’s no better way to keep warm under winter’s chilly “moonlight in Vermont”.

