World University Games is a great idea — but must benefit everyone

× Expand Photo provided Lake Placid is in the running to host the 2023 Winter University Games.

Locking in a third Olympic Games for Lake Placid has long been a goal of regional cheerleaders, who have chased the idea for years.

The Olympics is an indelible part of our collective legacy. But we’ve always rolled our eyes at the prospects for a three-peat.

So much has changed since 1980, and the region is ill-equipped to host a third installment, namely due to the extent to which the Olympic Games have evolved over the past four decades into a global force.

Officials expect to sell 1.17 million tickets to next month’s 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, and anticipate 100,000 visitors per day, according to USA Today.

The High Peaks, in contrast, struggles to accommodate the influx of hikers during the summertime boom months.

Hosting upwards of one million visitors might be a stretch.

But cheerleaders have thankfully put those Olympic-sized dreams on the backburner, dialing back those ambitions in favor of smaller-scale events that are more attainable.

Lake Placid has been tapped to host both the 2019 International Children’s Games and the 2021 Bobsled and Skeleton World Championships.

The golden ticket is the 2023 World University Games.

The Adirondack North Country Global Sports Committee earlier this month formally submitted a bid for the event.

While projected visitation numbers aren’t in, the World University Games — also known as the FISU Winter Universiade — is smaller than its Olympian counterpart, both in terms of athlete participation and visitation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has promised state support, and officials from the International University Sports Federation (FISU) will visit Lake Placid to kick the tires at the end of the month.

A decision is expected to be made later this year after local officials venture to Switzerland to make their pitch directly to FISU brass.

Stakeholders have touted the benefits of the hosting the event.

In addition to the feel-good vibes of being back on the global radar, officials have said they aim to use the Winter Universiade as an economic development tool to construct affordable housing and remedy parking problems, two of the biggest infrastructure problems facing the community.