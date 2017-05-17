Yes, you can film public meetings

A typical week sees our newsroom receive all sorts of reader tips.

Some are credible, some are not.

But a recent week was unique in that two residents from opposite ends of the region reached out with identical concerns regarding their respective town governments:

“Can we film public meetings?”

Yes, of course you can.

And no, you do not have to announce your intent.

The Committee on Open Government, the state unit that advises the government and public on transparency issues, says it is “essential to the maintenance of a democratic society” for public business to be performed in an open and public manner.

To fulfill that goal, New Yorkers have the right to observe the performance of public officials and “attend and listen to” the deliberations and decisions that go into the making of public policy.

This includes everything from to crafting zoning ordinances to revising local laws.

Still not assured?

Here’s the New York State Open Meetings Law statute regarding open meetings:

“Any meeting of a public body that is open to the public shall be open to being photographed, broadcast, webcast, or otherwise recorded and/or transmitted by audio or video means.”

This includes all public bodies.

Authorities can, however, slam the door on executive sessions, or private sessions detailing personnel issues, ongoing or pending litigation, or any discussion that would imperil an “effective law enforcement investigation” if disclosed.

Also applicable: The discussion of the transfer of publicly-owned lands.

Aside from those caveats, meetings are public and you can film them.

But this doesn’t give the public carte blanche to run wild.

Public bodies can adopt rules “reasonably governing” the location of equipment and camera operators so that proceedings can be conducted in an orderly manner.

So in order words, be respectful and don’t be obtrusive.

We’ve seen that, too, which is equally as off-putting as surly local officials bristling at being filmed.

Thankfully, however, most of our local public servants appear to be honest, open and value public interaction.

But these resident concerns dovetail with the ever-present specter of attacks on the media.

The most recent assault on a free and independent press happened in West Virginia last week when a local reporter was arrested while trying to ask Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price a question regarding the Affordable Care Act.

The reporter, Dan Heyman of Public News Service, was charged with willful disruption of government processes.

Heyman had a press pass and was in his rights to ask a public official a question on public property.

The fact that he was detained for doing his job should be concerning no matter which side of the aisle you stand on.

While reporters are on the frontlines of ensuring an accountable and open government, so are regular folks — especially our readers who tip us off to important local issues.

Keep those tip lines ringing. Thanks for reading… and keep filming.