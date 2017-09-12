Your traffic ticket is not immune from scrutiny

From the editor

Here’s a warning to all licensed motorists, especially parents of teen drivers: Civil traffic tickets, even when a juvenile is involved, are not protected from public scrutiny.

In a victory for public disclosure and police transparency, a ruling made last week in Montpelier meant success to the state news corps, especially regarding prying case details from the State Police regarding roadside stops.

Vermont Commissioner of Public Safety Thomas Anderson thwarted an attempt by the Vermont State Police to keep these traffic violations a secret.

Commissioner Anderson ruled that the state’s Public Records Act does not protect details about civil traffic tickets being reported by the news media or accessed by others in the public.

The Vermont Public Records' request service is provided by the Department of Information & Innovation online. With the service, you can create and submit request for public records, update those requests, and even retrieve a history of your request.

Anderson's decision was made following a recent attempt by reporter Mike Donoghue of the Vermont Press Association to get details about an Aug. 7 traffic stop involving a teenage driver.

According to Donoghue, the teen motorist was stopped on Interstate 91. Donoghue said that the VSP report of the incident shielded the name of the driver stating only that he/she received a "juvenile criminal citation and a civil ticket."

The VSP denied the reporter’s request citing that the details were not public and "part of a criminal investigation."

As a review for those new to the state (or as a refresher for veteran drivers), if the Vermont Judicial Bureau finds you guilty of a traffic violation, you’ll receives "points" on your driving record.

"If you accumulate 10 points or more within two years, your Vermont driver’s license will be suspended," according to the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). "Depending on the severity of the violation, the Vermont court may require you to complete a defensive driving course to satisfy your traffic ticket."

But as far as fighting your traffic ticket goes, you’ll have to contact the court and schedule a hearing.

This will mean pleading "not guilty" in front of a judge. Of course, anytime you are summoned to court over a traffic violation, you must appear.

"Failure to appear in court will result in an automatic "guilty" plea," the DMV notes. "If you do not pay your fines by the due date, the Vermont DMV will suspend your driver’s license."

