Your vote critical in local races

× Expand File photo Voting is more than your civic responsibility. Choosing competent local candidates has the ability to make or break small, rural communities.

It’s that time of year when we dust off our bully pulpit and tell everyone to go vote.

Election Day is on Tuesday.

If the past year has left you with a bad taste in your mouth and numb from politics, you’re not alone.

We’ve got whiplash from the constant hyper-partisanship, ennui from an ineffective Congress and a general sense of unease from the tendrils wafting up from Washington, D.C. — including this past week’s criminal indictments as part of a probe into Russian involvement in U.S. elections.

You can be forgiven for tuning everything political out.

But voting matters, it really does!

This is an off-year election, which means state and federal representatives are not on the ballot.

Voter turnout tends to be low.

But the stakes are actually incredibly high.

There are countless critical state and local issues that could use your voice.

For beginners, there are three statewide initiatives located on the back of this year’s ballot.

Voters statewide will be asked on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to authorize a constitutional convention, rescind pensions from public officials convicted of felonies and greenlight a landbank in the Adirondacks.

We opined on each those earlier this month.

Zooming in, we cannot overstate the magnitude of how everyday public policy impacts the lives of ordinary people at the local level.

Local officials provide most of the services that constitute your daily interaction with government.

Yes, property taxes play a leading role.

But while managing budgets and setting your tax rate is an important part of what local governments do, officeholders do far more than just control the purse strings:

Having an engaged and competent group of public officials can really make or break a community’s fortunes.

While each of our North Country towns are unique and have their own specialized issues, most of them face the same broad challenges.

All towns struggle with ensuring up-to-date wastewater and drinking water infrastructure, maintaining a year-round economy and attracting young people to ensure the survival of local school districts.

You’d be surprised what the right forward-looking leadership can accomplish.

We’ve seen great things happen.