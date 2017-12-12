× Expand U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission The shuttered Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant located in Vernon near Brattleboro.

Vermont utilities have to import “offset” nuclear power via New Hampshire’s Seabrook Nuclear Power Station, a zero-carbon, high energy workhorse.

Que sera, sera, as Doris Day used to sing—at least the nation’s 2015 Clean Power Plan offered renewed hope to those smarter U.S. states not having foolishly discarded their in-state nuclear options.

You’d be wrong if you think that we can run a competitive, 21st-century industrial nation like the USA entirely on alternative energy sources.

Any superpower like the USA needs to produce and consume energy—lots of it, in the form of mixed sources of everything from natural oil and gas (Earth’s original biofuels) to solar and wind, among a few others.

Perhaps that is what was going through former President Obama’s mind when he threw a bone to the nuclear power industry to chew as part of his Clean Power Plan in 2015?

The closing of Vermont Yankee here was an enormous miscalculation that we’ll all pay for in the coming decade and beyond.

The Yankee decision has likely closed the door on ever using atomic power in our state again, too. We think that’s unfortunate. We’re already seeing that the Yankee decision was based too much on emotion and agenda-driven politics and not enough on economics and energy and business logic.

Regardless of the often controversial climate-change debate, all 50 states now take on more credit for carbon-free electricity which opens the door for new nuclear power plants.

Setting aside the Vermont State Legislature and the anti-nuclear lobbies, intelligent Americans—a slim majority, according to power industry polling—support nuclear power.

-The Eagle