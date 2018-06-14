A deceptive master plan

A thought crossed my mind the other day after listening to the many condemnations of President Trump.

Just think about the extreme reactions we’ve seen since becoming president.

Calls for impeachment, negative press coverage from nearly every corner, late night humorists begging for a good old recession and entertainers cheering profanity-laced insults.

Now to the other end of the spectrum with historic accomplishments in regulation rollbacks and unemployment lows, a booming economy, and packed town hall meetings, while ISIS and beheadings have all but vanished.

Call me nuts, but something doesn’t add up.

Presidential politics have always been a polite slight-of-the-hand facade, mixed with lots of spin, pomp and circumstance.

Consider this for just a minute:

What if there is just too much pessimism highlighting his supposed erratic behavior from this once highly acclaimed, successful entrepreneur?

Going through the traditional presidential motions in recent times hasn’t done much for the country.

No one fears us. We’ve become a paper tiger with a do-nothing Congress and red lines that mean little from the chief executive’s office.

The current White House resident gets little to no credit for the many accomplishments done in record time, and no one wants to talk about his approval record now on par with Presidents Reagan and Obama at the same point in their presidencies.

As crazy as it sounds, what if all this hoopla is a well-choreographed, covert strategy?

Heck, even if it isn’t a well-designed plan, it does seem to be working to perfection.

The U.S is no longer seen as an accommodating rich uncle. World leaders seem a little disoriented. Our trade imbalance, immigration and a multitude of other international issues could be resolved when we are not so easy to read, and he doesn’t back down from political heat or poor publicity.

An unpredictable, name calling, counter punching, tweeting businessman with no political experience just had his first sit down with the Hermit Kingdom chairman, which in itself was never even a remote possibility a mere few months ago when “Little Rocket Man” was lobbing nukes over Japan and threatening to send them our way.

Who knows, our neighbors to the north might just be in on the whole crazy scheme, playing their part at last weekend’s G-7 event.

Maybe someday they’ll let us in on the plan, but for now, so long as we keep moving the agenda forward, let’s play along.

Perceived mayhem might be a far better persuader than artificial saber rattling. ■