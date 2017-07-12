A Jobless Recovery?

We’ve all seen a lot. I remember the death of JFK, RFK and MLK. I recall the moon landing, Apollo 13, and Watergate. I witnessed 20 percent interest rates and inflation rates, Paul Volcker, Ronald Reagan’s supply side economics, Alan Greenspan, and Volcker again.

But, I’ve never experienced what we are seeing now.

All the old rules are out. The new normal is constant change.

Our inability to constantly rejig to unrelenting change explains the angst we all sense.

No longer can one finish high school, get a good job at the local mill, buy a house and raise a family, and know exactly what one will be doing in a week, a year, or a decade. Few will retire from the sole job they ever had, and very few will get to retire at the age of 65.

Global competition explains a lot. We once demanded the world open their borders to our products. We excelled as American firms dominated world trade and then began to export our technologies to their foreign subsidiaries. The world quickly caught up, and with their lower wages, they eventually grabbed from us our once dominant competitive edge.

And we were forced to reinvent ourselves.

We did so by shifting from the manufacturing and agriculture that once constituted 80 percent of our economy to something that represents 25 percent today. We robotized our factories, and technology allowed farmers to be orders of magnitude more productive.

Meanwhile, our labor was relegated to the lower-paying service industries. We serve, advise, teach, cook, police and entertain each other. Some U.S. workers, in the high technology and research sectors, still design, engineer, and invent for the world.

I’m more worried about the rest, though. There are just not enough really good service jobs to keep America comfortably in the middle class. And now, even some of the service jobs are being replaced by technology, from telephone operators to order takers, bank tellers, and, soon, taxi drivers.

We once dreamed of a utopian world where we’d toil no longer. We’re now finding we’re unemployed. Meanwhile, owners of these new technologies make extraordinary profits as a reward for their innovations.

My fear is that the economy now grows without creating jobs. Our current unemployment rate is almost historically low, only because our labor force is discouraged and shrinking. We need to reinvent our economy.

I don’t see much on that front, though.