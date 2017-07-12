A Jobless Recovery?

by

We’ve all seen a lot. I remember the death of JFK, RFK and MLK. I recall the moon landing, Apollo 13, and Watergate. I witnessed 20 percent interest rates and inflation rates, Paul Volcker, Ronald Reagan’s supply side economics, Alan Greenspan, and Volcker again.

But, I’ve never experienced what we are seeing now.

All the old rules are out. The new normal is constant change.

Our inability to constantly rejig to unrelenting change explains the angst we all sense.

No longer can one finish high school, get a good job at the local mill, buy a house and raise a family, and know exactly what one will be doing in a week, a year, or a decade. Few will retire from the sole job they ever had, and very few will get to retire at the age of 65.

Global competition explains a lot. We once demanded the world open their borders to our products. We excelled as American firms dominated world trade and then began to export our technologies to their foreign subsidiaries. The world quickly caught up, and with their lower wages, they eventually grabbed from us our once dominant competitive edge.

And we were forced to reinvent ourselves.

We did so by shifting from the manufacturing and agriculture that once constituted 80 percent of our economy to something that represents 25 percent today. We robotized our factories, and technology allowed farmers to be orders of magnitude more productive.

Meanwhile, our labor was relegated to the lower-paying service industries. We serve, advise, teach, cook, police and entertain each other. Some U.S. workers, in the high technology and research sectors, still design, engineer, and invent for the world.

I’m more worried about the rest, though. There are just not enough really good service jobs to keep America comfortably in the middle class. And now, even some of the service jobs are being replaced by technology, from telephone operators to order takers, bank tellers, and, soon, taxi drivers.

We once dreamed of a utopian world where we’d toil no longer. We’re now finding we’re unemployed. Meanwhile, owners of these new technologies make extraordinary profits as a reward for their innovations.

My fear is that the economy now grows without creating jobs. Our current unemployment rate is almost historically low, only because our labor force is discouraged and shrinking. We need to reinvent our economy. 

I don’t see much on that front, though.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines