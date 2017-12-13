A long run plan?

When I need advice, I assemble a number of very thoughtful people who I know have a great diversity of perspectives. They all seem to have one thing in common, though. They are willing to look at things from the long view.

I enjoy the diverse discussions these people bring. In the end, I’m usually swayed by their arguments. The outcome is often different than where I thought we might end. I certainly enjoy the path every time.

Of course, not everyone is happy with every direction I’m drawn. Criticisms are usually centered around the present, because that’s where we all reside. Some think I worry too much about the future, am pessimistic about the present, or should take more responsibility for mistakes of the past.

There’s surely some truth in any well-meaning criticism.

I bet, though, that if we all thought more about our children’s future, more of today’s challenges would fade away.

For instance, last week I shared my concern that the value of all the taxable properties in the City, when adjusted for inflation, has stagnated since our last major city revaluation, almost three decades ago.

In fact, if we include a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) property belonging to the Clinton County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) and used to generate power in land behind Georgia Pacific, the inflation-adjusted value of taxable property has fallen from a peak of more than $1.2 billion to about $1 billion today.

Meanwhile, inflation-adjusted property taxes per person have risen by 71 percent.

How long can we survive with a tax base eroding and per-capita tax rate climbing steadily? If most of our costs are payroll related, and annual contractual, step, inflation, and longevity increases, accumulated sick leave, health care, and pension costs all rise far faster than inflation, how can we contain costs without forever raising taxes faster than inflation?

Or, if these costs conspire to rise 3 percent or 4 percent faster than inflation, can we lay off 5 percent to 7 percent of the workforce each year to keep taxes level, but still retain a strong workforce?

After all, rising costs arise more significantly from our more senior and higher paid workers, but seniority requires us to lay off the least paid workers first. That’s unsustainable.

To balance the present with the future is hopeful. It’s a desire to ensure another generation has the same privilege we’ve enjoyed. City sustainability is uplifting and optimistic, at least for me.