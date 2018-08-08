A man who touched so many

The North Country lost a man who holds a special place for many who knew him as a hard-working businessman, good father, and husband — just a regular guy who loved his Ford cars and a man with a really big heart.

By now, you’ve no doubt heard Dennis Egglefield of Elizabethtown passed away last week, far too soon in this day and age of life-saving medicine.

Denny was the fourth generation Egglefield to own the state’s oldest Ford Dealership, Egglefield Brothers Ford in Elizabethtown.

This column is not written to eulogize Denny. Far too many of his friends and family have already detailed his remarkable life, his passions and how he touched so many other lives.

This column is more about observations of community pillars like Denny Egglefield, who come and then go so quickly. How those of us who watch from afar, assuming there will always be more time to appreciate their efforts, yet now realized we failed to acknowledge their contributions.

I’ve known Denny for 30 years. We were not best friends, but rather business acquaintances and customers of each other’s services, fellow Kiwanians and neighbors in this small community.

I always enjoyed talking with Denny when we were together. I admired his philanthropic efforts throughout the area and just plain liked him as a human being.

As small family business owners, we shared many common challenges, and once we started talking, the only thing that would pull us away was the need to get back to work.

It’s hard to put words on paper as to how quickly life can speed by for all us. It is so easy to get wrapped up in your own life’s pace, responsibilities and daily activities.

We know none of us are promised tomorrow but, who among us can predict when any of us are likely to pass on?

Only then can you begin to take full stock in what was lost.

It will be hard to fill Denny’s shoes but I have no doubt his two sons and daughter are more than up to challenge — not just through the business, but in establishing their own passion for being community leaders.

Those of us who now mourn the loss, we too must step forward help fill the void left by the man who touched far more than he may have realized.