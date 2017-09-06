A revolution in commerce

You’ve heard about it, but few have been touched by it — yet. Neither even existed before 2008. I’m referring to Bitcoin and its Brooklyn rival, Ethereum.

Last week I asked some students if they used checks. None of them do. Well, how about cash? Few had more than a few dollars in their pocket. Credit cards perhaps? Sometimes. Then, how do they pay for things?

If they’re out to eat, one might pay by credit card or Apple Pay, or some sort of electronic method, and the others will pay her by making transfers right on their smartphones.

Young people now Venmo each other. Remember Wimpy, who’d gladly pay Popeye Thursday for a hamburger today? Now, he’d Venmo.

This service, which has now become a verb, allows people to send cash to each others’ Facebook account, phone number, or email, with no transaction fee.

Young people can take an Uber cab for a night on the town, square up their restaurant and bar tabs with each other, and even rent a room from AirBnB with just a smartphone that is secured with their thumbprint or a retina scan.

This modern form of payment is more secure than carrying cash, doesn’t require trips to the ATM, and is more convenient. Young people, already immersed in smartphone technology, find Venmo edgy and fun, secure and convenient.

These methods of payment are to be reckoned with.

Enter Ethereum. While it is only a couple of years old, it already facilitates billions of dollars of commerce annually, and is approaching Bitcoin.

Both are cloud equivalents of gold. Since each is limited in supply, they hold their value, just as a dollar’s value is protected by “the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.”

Bitcoin computers, run by entrepreneurs — including some in Plattsburgh — generate the codes that keep these assets safe and unhackable.

Ethereum is most advanced in that no record, or “block,” can be hacked without corrupting the entire “chain” of transactions before it.

Ethereum also allows more elaborate contract provisions to be specified beyond the volume of “coin” exchanged.

This feature will someday revolutionize how we contract for a great number of secure transactions, from buying stock to airline tickets securely.

It’ll be interesting to see which financial institutions embrace such technologies, and which are left behind in the same way as electronic exchanges made stock exchanges obsolete.

I’ll be watching.