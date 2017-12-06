A stagnant tax base?

For centuries, rural cities grew. Geography was on their side, and population growth and technological innovation kept the economic pie growing.

But now, with the decline of rural populations and the stagnation of growth of the Gross Domestic Product, the only entities that seem to grow are the number of government jurisdictions.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo often states that the increase in taxing jurisdictions is strangling growth. I agree.

A greater number of governments, be they municipalities, special assessment districts for highways or for fire departments, or for water and sewer districts, all add additional layers of administration in competition for the same old economic pie.

In the process, they each lay claim to their own tax base as the economic pie is further fragmented.

The City of Plattsburgh suffers such fragmentation that stymies its growth. It has properties worth around $1.4 billion, but its taxable properties are currently about $950 million. The rest are tax-exempt properties such as our hospital, college, schools, and churches.

Plattsburgh is proud of these tax-exempt properties and their contribution to the cultural, educational, faith-based, and healthcare fabric of our region. These organizations serve the needs of our region, even if they frustrate the city’s tax base.

Let’s compare apples to apples by comparing the city’s taxable properties over the last few decades.

This non-exempt set of properties, in 2017 dollars, was $909,048,283 in 1990. Then, the Plattsburgh Air Force Base (PAFB) was in full swing, but the downtown was already suffering from the building of malls in the Town of Plattsburgh.

The city managed to grow at a very slow 0.3 percent annual rate through the decline of PAFB and the region’s rebirth.

The base peaked at $974,574,086 in 2013. After two painful commercial property valuation challenges a few years ago by investors from out of this region, the tax base now stands at $951,872,899.

To grow, Plattsburgh must demonstrate to developers the cheaper electricity, faster first responders, and superior industrial opportunities in the city.

Plattsburgh provides value to a region that knows we’re all in this together. A three-county region has a stake in the city. We must all figure out how to create the room to grow that Plattsburgh needs to survive.

Meanwhile, Plattsburgh owes to the region affordable taxes and the superior services businesses and residents need. We’ll make the pie, but we need the ingredients.