Another day at The Sun

I was told many years ago when I first joined the industry that once you get ink in your veins by working at a news organization, nothing else really comes close in comparison.

The days and weeks seem to fly by with one deadline after another. Projects, events and the people we serve keep each day brimming with both the unexpected challenges and rewarding opportunities the keeps one’s interest peaked.

No two days ever seem to be same despite the repetitious nature of our work.

What makes what we do so interesting are the people we come in contact with each day. Readers, advertisers, co-workers, vendors, suppliers, elected officials, government employees, law enforcement as well as lawbreakers, postal workers, truck drivers, delivery personnel, non-profit groups, school officials, teachers, candidates, clergy, military, and other publication personnel.

You name the field, and we have a connection sooner or later that puts us in close contact with folks from all walks of life.

Some of the encounters are rewarding, while others can be heartbreaking.

We deal with happy folks, downright angry folks, some who are scared facing life-changing events, or others who’ve lost a loved one.

There are days when we aren’t always sure what planet some folks are from, and then there are those days when we aren’t sure what planet we are from, but wished we were there.

Reaching out to over 70,000 homes each week puts us in contact in a unique way with connections throughout the North Country region.

Through it all, we get a front row seat that is one of the best viewing portals of life in our community, around the region, the state, nation, and world one could imagine.

Every week we start with nothing but blank pages knowing that there are hundreds of thousands of stories happening all throughout the vast region we cover and despite our best efforts we know we will barely scratch the surface telling but a few of those stories.

Perhaps that’s why the days and week fly by, as we no sooner put one issue to bed and we are in hot pursuit of the next important story that needs to be reported.

In the end, it’s always filling the pages of The Sun and getting the product into your hands that keeps us sane, and on an even keel.

Despite the many ups and downs we may face in a week, we are honored to do it all for you.